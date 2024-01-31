Ramapo police hunt for person who shot woman in Hillcrest

Ramapo Police and Rockland County Sheriff deputies on the scene of a shooting at 16 Inwood Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

HILLCREST — Police officers are searching for the person who shot a woman Wednesday on Inwood Drive.

Police Chief Martin Reilly said officers responded to the shooting at 8:56 a.m. He said one person was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The police didn't release her condition.

Police released scant details of the violence as officers canvassed the residential area talking to neighbors and getting information on the shooting.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

