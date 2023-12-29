Ramapo residents will see increase in town property taxes in 2024 under approved budget

Ramapo property taxes will jump in 2024 under a Town Board-approved $130.9 million budget that includes raises for officials.

The budget covers 12 villages and unincorporated areas. The town's estimated 2024 tax bills are based on the average assessed taxable value of $50,000.

Ramapo tax bills, unlike other Rockland municipalities, depend on whether a property is located in unincorporated town areas or one of its villages that receive town services, such as police, highway, and public works.

In other tax news, Rockland property owners will see a 2% drop in their county tax bills in 2024 under a $870 million budget. In Clarkstown, the average town property tax will dip, officials said. The average home will pay $3,353 in taxes, down $8.84 from the previous year.

In Ramapo, after a 2023 year of tax decreases, property owners will see an increase.

Ramapo's 2024 budget increases spending by $6 million, from $124.9 million in 2023. The town budget hit $119.7 million in 2022.

The 2024 budget raises $91.7 million in property taxes to support police, government, and other services and programs. The increase is under the state-mandated cap of 4.4%, officials said. Other revenues come from fees, and grants from state and federal governments.

Supervisor Michael Specht said the town must cope with a population growth of more than 7% that raises the need for services, as residential and commercial development has increased the tax base.

He said the population growth has increased demands for services in public safety and emergency medical services. Police spending accounts for 45% of the budget.

Specht said town costs have risen for fuel, electric, and water utilities, contracted services such as trash and recycling removal, insurance premiums, mandated pension and insurance costs, and post-employment benefit costs.

"Despite the difficult economic environment, we have continued our track record of maintaining tight expenditure budgets, seeking to implement cost reductions resulting from technology and efficiency improvements and implementing increases to department income wherever possible," Specht said.

He said Ramapo officials are aggressively seeking additional financial support from state and federal grants as well as disaster cost recovery from FEMA.

Town property taxes are separate from tax bills for schools, county, water, sewer, and villages, in some cases.

After no tax increase for 2023, Specht provided a breakdown of property taxes in 2024:

Town taxes in unincorporated areas will increase by 2.3%, with an average tax of $3,669.

Suffern's town tax bill will increase by 4.3% after a 14% decline in 2023 – a two-year average decline of 5.5%. The average town tax bill for Suffern residents is $787. Suffern is a full-service village, providing police, code enforcement, public works, fire protection, and other services.

Town taxes in the Village of Spring Valley will increase by 3.6% in 2024 after a decline of 10% in 2023 – a two-year average decline of 3.5%. The average town tax is $871. Spring Valley also is a full-service village.

Town taxes in the remaining full-service villages - Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Kaser, Montebello, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, and Wesley Hills - will increase by 4.5% in 2024. The increase comes after a zero increase in 2023 – a two-year average increase of 2.2%. The average town tax in the full-service villages is $2,555.

Ramapo elected and appointed officials will get another 3% increase in pay:

• Supervisor: $196,262, up from $185,000.

• Town board members: $58,527 with full-time benefits, up from $55,167. The board members gave themselves pay raises of $17,000 to $20,000 for 2019.

• The two justices: $87,021 each. The Town Board eliminated one justice position earlier in 2023.

• Superintendent of highways: $189,901, up from 179,000,

Ramapo is several years removed from climbing out of a $13.8 million deficit from 2015, accumulated by the previous administration.

Specht said the town cleared the financial hurdle in 2020. Ramapo's sale of the Suffern Quarry – obtained for $1 – for $5 million helped, along with frugal spending.

The town's improved financial health led the Standard and Poor’s rating agency to upgrade Ramapo to an AA- with a continued stable outlook, from A-plus, Specht said.

The higher rating potentially saves the town on long-term interest rates on bonding and sets the stage for possible refinancing older debt for substantial interest, Specht said.

