Ramaswamy blasts 22-year prison sentence for Jan. 6 ringleader Enrique Tarrio as ‘wrong’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attacked as “wrong” the 22-year prison sentence a federal judge imposed on Jan. 6 ringleader Enrique Tarrio.

The upstart right-wing GOP candidate reposted a right-wing journalist’s claim that the white nationalist’s conviction and sentence was the result of “disgusting political persecution in Joe Biden’s America.”

“This is wrong” Ramaswamy tweeted hours after the verdict was announced Tuesday.

Ramaswamy boasted that he’s alone in the GOP field in being courageous enough to speak up for those convicted in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“It’s sad that I’m the only candidate with the spine to say it,” Ramaswamy added.

Tarrio, the former leader of the extremist Proud Boys, was convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes. He was hit with the stiffest sentence so far for the unprecedented attack, which aimed to block the peaceful transfer of power to President Biden.

The sentence was meted out by Washington, D.C. federal Judge Timothy J. Kelly after Tarrio pleaded for mercy and apologized for his role in the attack he called “a national embarrassment.”

Ramaswamy did not elaborate on his assertion the sentence was unjust, although many far right-wing pundits have pointed out that Tarrio did not physically attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Biotech entrepreneur Ramaswamy was a little-known until he made a splash at last month’s first Republican debate by sparring with all his major rivals.

He positions himself as an outspoken supporter of Trump and his far right-wing base of MAGA voters.

Recent polls give Ramaswamy about 5% support in polls of GOP voters, up from virtually nothing a couple of months ago. Some analysts say his polling support may be limited by Trump’s overwhelming dominance in the same surveys.

Although they once distanced themselves from the violent extremists who engineered the Jan. 6 attack, Trump and his supporters have recently strongly supported the attackers including the hundreds who have been criminally charged.

Trump himself faces trials in both federal and Georgia state courts for his own role in allegedly trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a campaign that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack.

Ramaswamy says he would pardon Trump and other convicted Jan. 6 attackers if he wins the White House.