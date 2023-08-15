Ramaswamy calls Georgia indictments against Trump ‘politicized persecutions’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reacted to news that former President Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County Georgia on Monday, calling it a politicized persecution.

“These are politicized persecutions through prosecution,” Ramaswamy told Leland Vittert during a NewsNation Town Hall.

“It would be a lot easier for me if Donald Trump were not in this primary, but that is not how I want to win this election,” he said.

Ramaswamy’s comments came just as the Georgia grand jury returned 10 indictments into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into alleged efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential elections in Georgia.

This is the fourth legal case in four months in which the former president has been indicted. Ramaswamy and much of the GOP presidential primary field have said Trump is the victim of bias from the Justice Department. Earlier this month, Ramaswamy announced he was suing the Justice Department and filing a new Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records request for more details about the recent indictments of Trump in the Jan. 6 investigation into the former president.

While Trump remains firmly in first place in the primary, Ramaswamy has seen an uptick in the polls and increased interest among donors and the media. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Trump in first place at 54.5 percent support, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is in second place at 14.8 percent. Ramaswamy is in third place at 6.3 percent.

