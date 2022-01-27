Rambling drunken driver busted for ramming car into Taylor Swift’s Tribeca home: NYPD

A suspected drunken driver rambling about Taylor Swift rammed his car into the pop star’s Tribeca building early Thursday, police said.

The motorist drove the wrong way down Franklin St. before reversing and slamming into the front of Swift’s apartment building and a fire hydrant about 5 a.m., police said.

He then jumped out of his vehicle and yanked off the door’s intercom panel before cops took him into custody.

It was not immediately clear if the “Shake it Off” singer was home at her pricey Tribeca pad when the crash occurred.

The motorist, who was not immediately identified, was rambling about not leaving until he met with Swift, according to TMZ, which first reported the arrest.

He was ultimately taken to an area hospital for alcohol and drug testing and a psychiatric evaluation. He’s facing drunken driving and criminal mischief charges, police sources said.

The suspect is one of a handful Swift super fans who have tried to break into her Tribeca home.

Last April, Hanks Johnson, 52, was arrested after he tried to force his way into Swift’s home but was grabbed by police before he could get very far.

In 2019, a deranged fan broke into her Rhode Island mansion, taking his shoes off at the door to be “polite,” he told police.

Swift purchased the Tribeca penthouse apartment for $20 million in 2015 from “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson. The building is known as a hot bed for celebrities, with Orlando Bloom once owning an apartment in the building as well.