A rambling explanation and tearful rant from Paul Pelosi attacker

SAN FRANCISCO — The man who broke into former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and struck her 83-year-old husband with a hammer provided jurors Tuesday with a bizarre and rambling explanation for an act of political violence that could land him in prison for decades.

David DePape said he planned to wear a unicorn costume he brought to the home that night and use the hammer to interrogate her about what he believed were government-backed plots against former President Donald Trump and other matters.

“I wanted to use her to expose the truth,” said DePape, who at times appeared so emotional that he couldn’t speak. "If she lied, I would break her kneecaps."

He repeatedly broke down sobbing during his testimony, which offered a window into a surprising defense strategy in a case that is expected to go to the jury in federal court in San Francisco by as early as Wednesday.

DePape, a Canadian citizen who faces up to life in prison if convicted, has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have argued that he didn’t intend to interfere with Rep. Pelosi’s official duties, an element of the federal charges. The congressperson wasn’t home at the time of the attack.

The defendant said assaulting Paul Pelosi was never his plan.

“When he was on the ground breathing, I was, like, really scared for his life," DePape said. "I felt bad for him because we kind of had, like, a really good rapport."

DePape said he planned to abduct Nancy Pelosi and use her to lure his other targets, including President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

The defendant said he targeted Pelosi first because she was a leader of the Democratic Party and he thought her home would be easier to break into than several others on his list, including that of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and a gender studies professor.

“I reacted because my plan was basically ruined,” DePape said.

Prosecutors questioned DePape about a jailhouse interview he gave to a local TV station in which he apologized to the public for not reaching other people on his list — but no remorse for the attack.

Paul Pelosi’ skull was fractured and he has lingering injuries from being struck with the hammer by DePape as police arrived in response to a 911-call from the congresswoman’s husband.

DePape faces a separate trial on state charges for the attack.