Ramelius Resources Limited's (ASX:RMS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Ramelius Resources' (ASX:RMS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 25% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Ramelius Resources' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Ramelius Resources

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ramelius Resources is:

20% = AU$127m ÷ AU$636m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ramelius Resources' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To begin with, Ramelius Resources seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 14%. Probably as a result of this, Ramelius Resources was able to see an impressive net income growth of 46% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ramelius Resources' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 22% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Ramelius Resources fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Ramelius Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Ramelius Resources' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 12%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 88% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Ramelius Resources only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 29% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 15% over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Ramelius Resources' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Buy This Cloud Stock Before It Jumps Higher

    The switch to a subscription-based model and a terrific end-market opportunity could send this cloud stock soaring.

  • This Top Medical Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman warns bitcoin buyers, rings the inflation alarm, and rules out an imminent market crash in a new interview. Here are the 14 best quotes.

    Cooperman slammed the Federal Reserve for juicing the economy, questioned the meme-stock craze, and bemoaned the tiny yields from bonds.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • Apple Loses $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares suffered their steepest selloff in months on Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell 3.3%, its biggest decline since May 4, erasing about $85 billion from the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. w

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • Quantumscape Insider Sold Over $443.39 Thousand In Company Stock

    Justin Mirro, Director at Quantumscape (NYSE:QS), made a large insider sell on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Mirro sold 20,000 shares of Quantumscape at a price of $22.17 per share. The total transaction amounted to $443,386. Following the transaction, Mirro still owns 4,930,000 shares of Quantumscape worth $107,411,388. Quantumscape shares are trading up 1.86% at $21.79 at the ti

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Moderna

    Moderna was a great stock to buy in 2020 and even earlier this year. Here are two biotech stocks that are better buys right now than Moderna. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could soon be a direct competitor to Moderna.

  • ALTCOINS TO BUY: Crypto experts share the best investing opportunities they're seeing outside of bitcoin

    Insider has talked to several experts about which altcoins they like most, why they're bullish, and what they recommend others should be buying now.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.