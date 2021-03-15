Ramen Shop Vandalized With Racist Graffiti After Owner Criticizes Texas Governor

A ramen shop in San Antonio was vandalized with racist graffiti after the shop's owner criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift Texas' mask mandate.

Mike Nguyen, the owner of Noodle Tree, discovered phrases such as "Kung Flu," "Go Back 2 China" and “No Mask” spray-painted on his restaurant’s windows and outdoor table on Sunday afternoon, according to News4SA.

Prior to this discovery, Nguyen was shown on CNN denouncing Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift Texas's mask mandate.

Texas Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift the mask mandate is “selfish,” says Mike Nguyen, the owner of a restaurant in San Antonio who is battling cancer. “Dropping the mask mandate will not help the economy, will not help us open. And a lot of us feel he's putting…us in danger.” pic.twitter.com/wDWDPtH9a4 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 10, 2021

“Greg Abbott doesn’t have the Texas people’s interest in mind. He cares about himself at this point,” Nguyen told CNN last Wednesday. “I was almost devastated when I heard the news just because this year has been tough on me. Not only dealing with the stress of my sickness, but also dealing with the stress that comes with COVID and the anxiety that comes with that.”According to Nguyen, he was forced to close Noodle Tree for nearly six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He eventually reopened his restaurant and made sure to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services.“Dropping the mask mandate will not help the economy, will not help us open,” Nguyen declared. “And a lot of us feel [Abbott is] putting… us in danger.”Nguyen, who revealed that he is battling cancer, also pointed out the rise of Asian American attacks: “We have seen a lot of attacks on Asian-Americans and that’s a huge concern for me because I have a bullseye on my back. Those [mask enforcement] confrontations open up the opportunity.”

In an interview with the San Antonio Current, Nguyen revealed that after he appeared on CNN, he claimed he received death threats and hateful comments.“When you make a statement like that, you know you’re signing up to receive backlash,” Nguyen said. “But it’s true: the Governor’s decision has divided us.” As of this writing, it remains unclear if any arrests have been made in relation to the incident. Feature Image via S.A.Foodie

