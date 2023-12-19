Ramey-Estep fills food baskets

Dec. 19—RUSH — Ramey-Estep staff members were as busy as elves in Santa's workshop as they loaded baskets with feeding families in mind.

By late morning Monday, about 350 food baskets took up a large portion of the Ramey-Estep High School gym floor. Ham, rolls, gravy, cranberry sauce, dessert and boxes of mashed potatoes, stuffing and macaroni and cheese filled the baskets.

According to Mandy Wheeler, Ramey-Estep/Re-Group's chief human resources officer, the nonprofit organization has taken on the project annually since 2019.

"We first started it because we saw a need — our clients really needed some extra support during the holidays," Wheeler said. "They were worrying about providing a nice Christmas meal for their families, so we reached out to our foundation and asked the foundation to finance our project."

In 2019, they assembled a little more than 100 baskets. It's grown each year.

With a footprint in both northeastern Kentucky and northern Kentucky (Crestview Hills), Ramey-Estep will get the baskets to all areas in which it has clientele.

"The clients are so grateful," Wheeler said. "We get (the baskets) to them in a variety of ways. We have a transport team that's going to deliver to clients' homes. Some of the clients will come and pick them up from our Ashland office. Some of our staff — case managers and service coordinators — will take them directly to homes."

Wheeler said rewarding to think about how many individuals the project feeds.

"We all enjoy this project," she said. "We don't always get to see a visual representation of our impact in the community, and when we have this sea of baskets, it's pretty overwhelming to think that each basket reaches at least four people."

The Ramey-Estep Foundation finances the project.

"I got a lot of funny looks into grocery stores with all this stuff," Wheeler said with a laugh. "As it's growing, it's becoming more challenging, but it's a great thing."

