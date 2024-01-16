Ramir is looking for his Forever Family!

TechCrunch

Elon Musk's Optimus humanoid robot from Tesla is doing more stuff -- this time folding a t-shirt on a table in a development facility. The robot looks to be fairly competent when it comes to this task, but moments after Musk shared the video, he also shared some follow-up information which definitely dampens some of the enthusiasm for the robot's domestic feat. Musk said that eventually, it will "certainly be able to do this fully autonomously," however, and without the highly artificial constraints in place for this demo, including the fixed height table and single article of clothing in the carefully placed basket.