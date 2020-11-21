Ramon Weatherall and Camera God LLC: The Clothing Company that Began as Anything But

·3 min read

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2020 / A truly strong and devoted entrepreneurial spirit is a difficult attribute for someone to attain. For Milwaukee native Ramon Weatherall, the spirit was with him at an early age as it was instilled in him by both of his parents. "My mother and father both owned their own businesses, so wanting to own my own business wasn't foreign to me," Weatherall shared. An entrepreneurial spirit was not the only strength that Ramon's parents instilled in him. He attributed both his passion for work and his ability to be a natural leader to the lessons and experiences he had from his parents. Weatherall's skill repertoire has left him well-equipped to operate at the helm of his business: Camera God LLC.

Weatherall's business endeavors were initially focused on his childhood passion for music. Along with his childhood best friend, he founded a record label in his hometown. However, the record label did not work out how Weatherall had wished, but it did open up doors for other entertainment-related ventures. Working in music made Ramon realize many needs in the industry - the biggest being the lack of camera workers for music video. So, with his natural determination, Weatherall put himself behind the lens and founded, Camera God LLC, the multi-faceted business he runs today.

"Camera God is a clothing line for content creators or any that is active on social media or just loves to take pictures and post videos," states Weatherall. Expanding upon his camera work business, Ramon began dabbling in branded fashion and artist promotion. Without knowing anything about fashion or merchandising, Weatherall created a line of clothes that everyone can enjoy and helped build a platform for artists to be exposed to the world. "Everyone has a voice, and they should express it and talk about the interests that are important to them," he comments. Camera God LLC has seen great success over the last year as they have gained a sizeable social media following and have filmed videos for many Milwaukee area artists.

Throughout the years of rolling with punches and adapting to necessary industry changes, Ramon Weatherall has learned a lot about being an entrepreneur. "To be a successful entrepreneur you have to have patience and you have to love what you do," he shares. Weatherall continues, "Being able to accept all kinds of feedback and accept that hard work isn't easy." With a strong support system of his business partners, entrepreneur parents, and loving wife, the Camera God LLC founder is looking to expand his business in the coming years and pay it forward by helping young entrepreneurs in his community. "The most rewarding part about what I do is, knowing that I created something that people really enjoy and that people support me and my brand."

To learn more about Camera God LLC and Ramon Weatherall, follow their page on Instagram and check out their website.

CONTACT:
Email: info@lostboyentco.com

SOURCE: Lost Boy Entertainment



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617823/Ramon-Weatherall-and-Camera-God-LLC-The-Clothing-Company-that-Began-as-Anything-But

Latest Stories

  • The Senate's 'Gang of Five' moderates who could help pass — or kill — a Biden agenda

    The next two years are unlikely to see the passage of sweeping new social or economic programs. Expect instead relatively narrow and incremental bills that chip away at big problems, and proposals that address uncontroversial issues such as infrastructure or higher education reform. 

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Explosion at gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai causes fire

    An explosion at a natural gas pipeline in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula caused a fire but little other damage and there were no casualties, a senior military official said. Gen. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha, in charge of the northern part of the peninsula, said all the pipeline valves were promptly sealed off to control the fire that erupted after Thursday's blast. The Islamic State group posted a statement on its website claiming responsibility for the explosion.

  • 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib is not sorry: 'I'm not the problem. The institution is.'

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib expects the incoming Biden administration to do right by progressives for aligning behind the Democratic nominee, who shares few of their imperatives but is, of course, vastly preferable to them than Trump.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Pence, coronavirus task force members leave briefing without taking questions

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the task force left without taking questions from members of the press.

  • Venezuelans siphon crude oil to make their own petrol, as the country's economy sinks into the mire

    Venezuelans fed up with fuel shortages have begun tapping into the country’s crude oil pipelines to distill their own petrol as the country's economic demise accelerates. The emerging practice was documented by a Reuters investigation that found desperate Venezuelans breaking holes in pipes and siphoning off crude oil and diverting it to makeshift rural laboratories. The revelation underscores the severity of the country’s spectacular economic and infrastructure collapse. Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, however biting US sanctions and mismanagement by the state oil company nationalised by the socialist government has resulted in a dive in production. Venezuelans, who once enjoyed essentially free gasoline thanks to government subsidies, now spend days in petrol queues that snake through the streets. One man, mechanic Daniel Vásquez, told The Telegraph from the capital Caracas in April after sleeping in his car overnight waiting for petrol: “We have to be watching closely for when the line forms, some people find out that gas will arrive, and then we get in line, and then wait for hours or days.” To avoid the queues and make a profit off of the shortages, some have started puncturing pipelines at idled state oil fields, installing their own smaller tubes into the pipes. From there, the tubes transport the oil to small, homemade refineries where the substance must be distilled and refined. “This is the El Palito refinery,” a man proudly proclaims in an online video circulating in Venezuela circles on social media. The video shows two black canisters over a fire in a barrel with tubes transporting the substance into two other containers and finally into two gas canisters.

  • Turkey's behaviour "widening its separation" from EU, Borrell says

    Turkey's rhetoric on Cyprus is aggravating tensions with the European Union and Ankara must understand that its behaviour is "widening its separation" from the 27-nation bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday. "We consider the recent actions and statements by Turkey related to Cyprus contrary to the United Nations resolutions and further igniting tensions," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • 'Bring it on, I'm not backing down': Arizona top election official Katie Hobbs holds fast against attempts to undermine the state's election

    Hobbs, a Democrat elected in 2018, has faced a barrage of last-minute attempts to discredit the integrity of the election and threats on her safety.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source

    Idaho prison officials must turn over information about where they got lethal injection drugs used in recent executions, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, the latest turn in a long-running challenge over transparency in executions that's playing out nationwide. The high court's ruling was a win for University of Idaho professor Aliza Cover, who studies how the public interacts with the death penalty.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • Trump administration to add four more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist: sources

    Washington is poised to designate four more Chinese companies as backed by the Chinese military, sources said, curbing their access to U.S. investors as the Trump administration seeks to cement its hawkish China legacy in its waning days. The designations, which have not been previously reported, could be released by the Department of Defense as soon as Friday but may be unveiled next week, said one U.S. official and one person familiar with the matter who declined to be named. The White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • US executes federal inmate for 1994 murder

    The execution was one of three planned before President-elect Joe Biden takes over in January.

  • Protesters sue Chicago Police over 'brutal, violent' tactics

    Activists who protested in Chicago over George Floyd's death and the killing by police of other Blacks across the U.S. filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing city police officers of brutally attacking and falsely arresting them during the demonstrations. In a 205-page lawsuit filed in federal court, more than four dozen people say officers responded to lawful demonstrations "with brutal, violent, and unconstitutional tactics that are clearly intended to injure, silence, and intimidate Plaintiffs and other protesters." According to the lawsuit, police beat the protesters with batons, often striking them in the head; tackled and beat protesters while on the ground; used chemical agents against protesters; and trapped protesters in enclosed areas.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • White House aide Andrew Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

    Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19. "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," the younger Giuliani, who joined the Trump White House's Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2017, said on Twitter. The elder Giuliani and other Trump campaign lawyers spoke without masks from an indoor podium, to an audience of dozens.