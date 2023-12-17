Ramos-Henderson named Latina of the Year

Dec. 16—NEW LONDON — When Maria Cruz-Saco, board secretary for The Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut describes the ideal recipient of the groups' annual La Latina of the Year award, it seemed tailor-made for this year's winner.

"We're looking for a person who impacts the community in a favorable way and shows extraordinary leadership and skill," Cruz-Saco said. "And also someone who serves as a role-model for younger Latinas."

More than 30 guests gathered at the group's State Street headquarters Friday night to honor Leticia "Tish" Ramos-Henderson, a longtime employee of the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Inc., or SCADD.

Ramos-Henderson, known to co-workers and clients as the "mayor of New London outpatient," currently serves as the council's office manager, but began her work as a recovery technician more than a decade ago.

But Ramos-Henderson's connection to SCADD began years before she was hired when she was a drug addict struggling to get clean.. That past has given her a particularly intimate connection to the clients she serves.

"I've been there, knocking on the doors at SCADD as a client 22 years ago," she said. "I'm still in (Narcotics Anonymous) and doing this work helps me keep it green."

In the council's nomination submission, Ramos-Henderson, who recently obtained her recovery support specialist certificate, was lauded for her integrity, compassion and empathy toward clients.

"She's salt of the earth," SCADD Chief Executive Officer Stacey Lawton said. "She's generous, kind and possesses a caring heart. She's willing to help anyone in any circumstances in her approachable, non-judgmental way."

Ramos-Henderson, 56, serves as the public face for SCADD, welcoming new clients as they prepare to meet a clinician for an initial evaluation.

"Some of our clients struggle with a language barrier and that's part of what I can help with," Ramos-Henderson said. "That, and my cultural background as a Latin woman with a close family."

Cruz-Saco, who founded the alliance's La Latina Network educational, mentoring and scholarship program, said the group works to select an award winner each year who embodies the kinds of competency younger Latinas can aspire to.

Past award winners — Ramos-Henderson was the award's sixth winner — have included a doctor, journalist and social worker. Friday's ceremony had the feel of an extended family gathering with guests snacking on crispy empanadas and delicate dulce de leche alfajores cookies on tables decorated with pine and holly sprigs.

Ramos-Henderson was praised in her award nomination for her ability to use "her vibrant culture" to connect and support those around her. Jennifer Chadukiewicz, chief strategy officer for SCADD, said Henderson's no-nonsense, but approachable demeanor has made her a recognizable figure in the community.

"People see her all over and stop her in a grocery story asking for help for themselves or their family members," Chadukiewicz said. "And she'll stop right there and pick up the phone and make a call for them."

Editor's note: Maria Cruz-Saco's name was incorrect in a previous version of this story.

j.penney@theday.com