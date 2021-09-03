Ramos-Perez pleads not guilty to Beekmantown abduction, rape

Sep. 3—PLATTSBURGH — Michael Ramos-Perez, who was indicted last month on multiple charges in connection with an alleged abduction and rape in Beekmantown, was arraigned Thursday in Clinton County Court.

He pleaded not guilty to his charges: first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree kidnapping, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Ramos-Perez, 31, is being represented by Clinton County Public Defender Hilary Rogers, who asked the court to consider release for her client, who is being held on $65,000 cash bail/$125,000 bond or $250,000 partially secured bond.

County Court Judge William Favreau ordered he continue to be held in county jail after the prosecution, who was represented by Assistant District Attorney Melinda Seiden, cited how Ramos-Perez, who was in the state for about a week and a half before the reported abduction in July, has few ties to New York and could flee to Massachusetts, where police said he's from.

Ramos-Perez was employed in the area around the time of the abduction, Seiden added.

State Police said that, on July 15, Ramos-Perez abducted a woman while she was walking on a Beekmantown road by forcing her into a van, where he reportedly raped her and later released her.

He is facing the fourth-degree criminal mischief charge for allegedly preventing the woman from requesting emergency assistance by taking her phone away, his indictment report said.

Ramos-Perez's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30.

Email Fernando Alba:

falba@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @byfernandoalba