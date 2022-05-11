Ramos pleads guilty to murder; sentenced to life in prison

May 11—GREENSBORO, Ga. — A 20-year-old Greene County man accused of murdering a DeKalb County teen whose remains were found buried in a shallow grave in Greene County, pleaded guilty to felony murder Monday morning, court officials say.

Charli Rey Ramos stood beside his defense attorney, Billy Rennie, as he pleaded guilty before Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Terry N. Massey in Greene County Superior Court in Greensboro.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Blayne May provided Massey with the facts of the case before the judge sentenced Ramos to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Ramos was initially arrested on charges of malice murder and concealing the death of another, according to Greene County Sheriff's Office Investigator Capt. Lee Stancill a short time after the teen's remains were discovered in October 2020.

Stancill said the remains were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory in Decatur where positive identification was established, as well as the cause and manner of death.

Bill Sisson, a resident of Greene County, discovered human remains in a shallow grave in a wooded area of property he owns, according to Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale.

The property was located off Ga. Route 15 South in Greene County.

Deputies and investigators with the Greene County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene and determined that the remains were human. They then requested the assistance of agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville.

"Through the work of multiple agencies, the human remains were determined to belong to a DeKalb County teenager by the name of Anthony Haszelton," Barksdale said in an email Monday morning.

The teen was reported missing six months before his body was discovered, the district attorney said.

A missing person's report was filed with the DeKalb County Police Department.

"The resolution to this case would not have been possible without the work of all the law enforcement agencies Involved, and Chief Assistant District Attorney Allie Mauldin and Assistant District Attorney Blayne May," Barksdale said.