Ramp that connects 2 Wichita highways has closed. Here’s the suggested alternate route

A loop ramp that connects two Wichita highways closed Monday and is slated to reopen in December.

On Monday afternoon, work crews could be seen beginning to close off the ramp that connects westbound U.S. 54 to southbound I-235.

The on-ramp leading to the loop ramp will be closed off before 5 p.m., Kansas Department of Transportation public affairs manager Tom Hein told The Eagle earlier Monday.

The closure is a part of bridge repairs being performed on Kellogg just west of I-235, according to a KDOT news release.

Hein provided an alternate route for motorists who frequent the area.

“If they’re westbound on Kellogg [U.S. 54] and they want to go onto southbound I-235, probably the easiest detour is to go onto northbound I-235, get off on Central, do a turnaround and come back onto I-235 southbound,” Hein said.

Along with the closure of the loop ramp, construction will close the right lane of westbound Kellogg from the West Street to the Big Ditch bridge, a KDOT news release said.

Furthermore, the bridge will be reduced to one lane on the weekends, with work zone traffic being reduced to 50 MPH in the area.

The West Street on-ramp to westbound U.S. 54 will be closed off for the next 5-6 weeks, but could be extended until December.

“The frontage road serving the businesses on the north side of Kellogg will remain open,” according to the release.