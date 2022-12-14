His rampage began outside a credit union in Florida, cops say. The Circle K was next

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Mid-Florida Credit Union in Spring Hill, about an hour north of St. Petersburg, regarding a battery.

Around noon Monday, deputies met with the victim, a customer at the credit union. She said that she was attacked after she exited and headed to her vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

She said a man, later identified as Devin Wilbanks, walked by her and punched her in the forehead, and then kept walking. The woman, who was left with “a swollen contusion,” told deputies she didn’t know the man and had never seen him or spoken with him before.

The suspect’s next stop was a Circle K, the shriff’s office said. A gas station employee called 911, telling operators that a male was in the store “hitting people” and had just ran off.

When deputies arrived, an employee, bleeding from the forehead, face and mouth, reported that a man later identified as Wilbanks entered the store and began “swinging his fists” at a female worker and tried to hit several customers.

Wilbanks then went behind the counter and “cornered” two employees while another male employee attempted to restrain him, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect “broke free and proceeded to punch various items and displays throughout the store,” according to the post.

Moments later, as Wilbanks walked west, deputies say he came across a man sitting in his driveway. Wilbanks hit him, deputies said, and then ran off again. Deputies located Wilbanks at a bus stop nearby.

After being identified by the victims, the 23-year-old was arrested “after a brief struggle.”

Charges included three counts of battery, two counts of simple assault, burglary with assault or battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and resisting arrest without violence. Additional charges are pending as video surveillance from the area where the spree took place showed him attempting to steal items from a car.

Why the rampage? It’s still a mystery.

“Wilbanks was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to provide a statement and/or reason for committing the offenses,” the sheriff’s office said.