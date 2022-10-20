Rampage case heading for deal or trial

Oct. 20—CATLETTSBURG — With the restitution numbers calculated, it's time for a West Virginia man accused of ravaging multiple restrooms on U.S. 60 to play a round of "Deal or No Deal."

Logan B. Marstiller, 41, is accused of hacking the supply lines to sinks or setting off the sprinkler systems at Dairy Queen, Hampton Inn, Walmart, Bob Evans and the Holiday Inn Express this past spring.

At a hearing Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court, public defender Brian Hewlett said with the numbers finally pinned down, he and assistant Commonwealth's attorney Christina Smith can sit down and try to work out a deal for the suspected plumbing wrecker.

Judge John Vincent set a hearing for Nov. 3, where either a deal will be announced or a trial date will be set.

Marstiller is facing five cases each charging him with one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com