Rampage case reset

Sep. 23—CATLETTSBURG — Boyd County prosecutors are still awaiting damage reports to calculate restitution in the case of a West Virginia man accused of wrecking bathrooms at five area businesses.

Logan B. Marstiller, 41, is facing five separate felony cases relating to an April 6 spree on the U.S. 60 corridor wherein he tore up the restrooms at Dairy Queen, Hampton Inn, Walmart, Bob Evans and the Holiday Inn Express, according to court records.

Police said he intentionally flooded the restrooms by cutting supply lines to the sink or setting off the sprinkler systems.

On Thursday, assistant Commonwealth's attorney Christina Smith said she's still awaiting a damage assessment from one of those businesses in order to figure up restitution.

Public defender Brian Hewlett said once that number is calculated, so a deal can get under way.

Boyd County Judge John Vincent reset the case for Oct. 20, to give time for discussions.