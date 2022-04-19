Rampage defendant sentenced to 10 years in prison

Apr. 19—A young Joplin man who went on a rampage three years ago when he could not find his keys was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison on three felony assault convictions.

Judge Gayle Crane assessed Connor S. Allen, 21, concurrent terms of 10 years for first-degree assault and four years for each of two third-degree assault convictions at his sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Allen, who was 18 at the time of the Nov. 20, 2019, incident at an apartment building on East 20th Street, entered an Alford plea to the three counts Feb. 7 in a plea agreement dismissing five other counts that he was facing.

The defendant sobbed and apologized to his victims at his sentencing hearing, and told the court that he had sought help and had changed for the better since the time of his rampage.

The defendant was at a friend's apartment the day in question and became upset when he could not find his keys. According to a probable-cause affidavit, he hit one of his friends several times in the face and chased him back into the building before being met at the door of the apartment by Gabrielle Randolph, who told him to leave.

Allen purportedly grabbed Randolph by the neck as she was turning away and kissed her on the cheek before slamming her head into the door.

Witnesses later told police that Allen then began kicking the railing on the second floor of the apartment building until it broke. An occupant of the building, Clark Richards, stepped outside of his apartment to see what the disturbance was about and told Allen to simmer down.

But that just drew Allen's ire, according to the affidavit, as he proceeded to punch Richards in the face several times and kick him when he fell to the ground.

As Richards retreated into his apartment, Allen followed him inside and assaulted Richards' wife, who was on the phone calling 911 for help. He then began vandalizing the couple's apartment, breaking items and scattering paperwork in their home office.

The rampage did not come to an end until after Allen had scuffled with two police officers, punching one and kicking another before finally being brought under control.