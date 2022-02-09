Rampage defendant takes 2nd plea offer

Feb. 9—A Joplin man who went on a rampage two years ago when he could not find his keys has accepted a new plea offer on the eight felony counts he has been facing.

Connor S. Allen, 20, as part of his agreement entered an Alford plea Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a single count of first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault in connection with incident Nov. 20, 2019, at an apartment building on East 20th Street. An Alford plea admits no guilt but concedes that a conviction would be likely if the case were to go to trial.

Allen's agreement would dismiss five of the counts he was facing, including a burglary charge and two additional felony assault charges, and caps the sentences he might be assessed at 10 years for the first-degree assault and four years for each of the other assault counts.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered a sentencing assessment of Allen to be completed before a hearing April 18.

The defendant pleaded guilty in November 2020 to the burglary and first-degree assault counts and the two third-degree assault counts but was allowed by the judge to take that plea back at his sentencing hearing in March of last year.

Allen was at a friend's apartment the day in question when he became upset because he could not find his keys. He purportedly hit one of his friends several times in the face, grabbed an occupant of the apartment by her neck and slammed her head against a door and broke the railing on a second floor walkway outside the apartment.

A resident of another apartment heard the commotion and stepped outside his place and told Allen to settle down. A probable-cause affidavit states that Allen responded by chasing the man back inside his apartment and proceeded to assault the man's wife, who was on the phone trying to call for help.

He then purportedly vandalized the couple's apartment and scuffled with two police officers before finally being subdued and arrested.