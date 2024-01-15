'On a rampage': Nebraska man slams Bobcat into stores, ATM, vehicles, police say

A man stole a skid loader and "went on rampage" in Lincoln, Nebraska, police said, slamming the machine into stores, an ATM and other vehicles − including a police SUV with an officer behind the wheel.

At least one person was injured and the driver of the machine was arrested in connection with the melee, which remained under investigation Monday, officials said.

Jeff McRichards, 62, whose wild video footage captured the Sunday incident, told USA TODAY he was exiting a Home Depot near his home that afternoon when, in disbelief, he caught the tail end of the chaotic and shocking spree.

"I was buying some parts to fix my washing machine," McRichards said after recording what he witnessed. "It was crazy, some guy stole a Bobcat... went on a rampage. (He) destroyed the front doors of a liquor store, destroyed cars in a Taco Bell parking lot, and an ATM before going after the cop car."

Video footage captured a Bobcat incident in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Jan. 14, 2024.

"I have no idea whose it was or how he got into it," McRichards recalled.

Dramatic video he filmed shows the Bobcat speed past a police SUV with its lights and siren on in the Home Depot parking lot, bumping its side. A black four-door sedan is also seen next to the police cruiser.

The Bobcat then spins in a circle in the snow, pauses, then with its claw raised, drives directly into the police SUV pushing it back more than the length of the entire sedan next to it, which quickly veers to the right to avoid being hit.

Footage shows the driver of the Bobcat quickly backing into reverse, dropping the claw, re-raising it and speeding a short distance away before turning around and rearing back in what appears to be an attempt to charge toward the police SUV again.

Before a potential second hit, the police officer jumps out of the SUV, draws his firearm and points it at the Bobcat's driver.

'Taken into custody at gunpoint'

According to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to a U-Stop convenience store about 2:30 p.m. for a man in a skid loader "vandalizing vehicles with the machine."

Shortly after, more calls directed officers to the parking lot of the Home Depot about a third mile away where they found the man inside the Bobcat.

"When the first officer arrived on the scene, the man turned the skid loader toward the cruiser and rammed into it while the officer was inside, damaging the cruiser," police wrote in a news release. "The officer got out of his vehicle and drew his service weapon. He did not fire the weapon, and no one was injured as the suspect complied with commands to get out of the skid loader and was taken into custody at gunpoint."

At the scene, Samuel Peyrot of Lincoln was arrested on charges including second-degree assault on an officer, second-degree assault and criminal mischief in connection to the incident, police said.

A man stole a skid loader and "went on rampage" in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Jan. 14, 2024, police said.

In addition to the police SUV, police said Peyrot also damaged multiple other vehicles during the melee, and one man inside a damaged truck suffered minor injuries.

The suspect also damaged the exterior of two nearby businesses with the skid loader, police said.

Online records show Peyrot was booked in the Lancaster County Jail and that the reported crimes took place on his 37th birthday.

Case remains under investigation.

After the arrest, police said they confirmed the Bobcat is owned by Peyrot's employer and that, before the incident, he transported it to a gas station with a company-owned truck and trailer.

A motive in the spree was not immediately known.

Police in Lincoln, Nebraska, are still investigating the Bobcat spree.

Jailed without bond Monday, Peyrot could not immediately be reached for comment and it was not yet known if he had obtained an attorney.

The case remains under investigation.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

