Was rampage racist or sexist? Expert says they can't be separated.

Alex Sundby
·2 min read

While authorities said the accused gunman in Tuesday's deadly shooting spree attributed the killings to a purported sexual addiction and not racism, the leader of an Asian American group said that doesn't make sense to most people in her community. "There is a long arc of racialized sexism, racialized misogyny that's directed at Asian American women that's at play, and so you cannot separate the two in the incident that took place in Atlanta," Sung Yeon Choimorrow, executive director of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum, said on "CBS This Morning" Thursday.

Six of the eight people killed in the rampage at three Atlanta-area spas were Asian women. The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with eight counts of murder, and police said it was too early to say whether the shootings were hate crimes.

Choimorrow said it's common for Asian American women to experience racism with a sexual undertone, citing a 19th century U.S. law. The Page Act effectively barred Chinese women from entering the U.S. because they were assumed to be prostitutes or otherwise immoral, Diane Fujino, a professor of Asian American studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara, said on CBSN's "Red & Blue" Wednesday.

"So off the bat, you know," Choimorrow said, "our existence in this country has always been framed around the hypersexualization of our bodies and our looks."

She shared her own experience of sexual harassment after she immigrated to the U.S. when she was 18.

"I would often get stopped by men who would ask me, 'Are you Korean?'" Choimorrow said, "and then if I would say yes, then they would, you know, launch into, you know, some Korean phrase they know and then how much they love Korea and, you know, they served in the military and how I remind them of some girlfriend they had and then say something really inappropriate."

Choimorrow hopes the conversations stemming from the shootings make people more aware of how Asian American women are treated in the U.S.

"Asian American women have been long invisible in this society," she said. "… we're being told this is not a racist incident. It is a racist incident because of the way Asian American women experience racism in our country."

Georgia school system helps CDC understand how coronavirus spreads within schools

Dawn Staley on representation and handling adversity

NASA's Perseverance rover captures Mars sounds

Recommended Stories

  • 'Inhumane and flawed': global business leaders urge governments to end death penalty

    Initial signatories of campaign include billionaires fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault and Arianna Huffington The ‘death chamber’ at the Texas department of criminal justice huntsville unit in Huntsville, Texas. Photograph: Paul Buck/AFP/Getty Images Global business leaders launched a campaign on Thursday declaring their opposition to the death penalty, urging governments everywhere to end the practice and asking their peers to join them. Speaking to the virtual South by Southwest festival, Sir Richard Branson, one of the campaign’s leaders, said: “The death penalty is broken beyond repair and plainly fails to deliver justice by every reasonable measure. It is marred by cruelty, waste, ineffectiveness, discrimination and an unacceptable risk of error. “By speaking out at this crucial moment, business leaders have an opportunity to help end this inhumane and flawed practice.” Initial signatories of Business Against Death Penalty include billionaires fashion mogul François-Henri Pinault and telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim, Ben & Jerry founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Martha Lane Fox, tech entrepreneur and Twitter board member and Arianna Huffington, co-founder of the Huffington Post. The campaign is being coordinated by the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice, a nonprofit human rights group led by Celia Ouellette, a former death row lawyer. “This campaign is an opportunity for business leaders to embrace their responsibility to speak out authentically on issues of racial and social justice in a way that delivers real impact.” Ouellette said in the light of the business communities support for Black Lives Matter and racial justice there was a growing awareness of the “long history of race and the death penalty among business leaders” and many were now prepared to stand against it. In a statement, Ben & Jerry founders Cohen and Greenfield said: “Business leaders need to do more than just say Black Lives Matter. They need to walk the talk and be instrumental in tearing down all the symbols of structural racism in our society. The death penalty has a long history with oppression, and it needs to end. Now.” Joe Biden is the first US president to openly oppose executions and is under pressure to end the federal death penalty. Ouellette said she was hopeful that the business community could help lobby for change in the same way it helped press for marriage equality in the US and elsewhere. “Bringing powerful voices to the table is highly impactful,” she said. The group plans to build support and increase pressure for change ahead of the World Day Against the Death Penalty on 10 October. More than 170 United Nations member states have now abolished the death penalty in law or practice. Ouellette said the practice was at a “tipping point” and that Biden’s appointment could pave the way for the US to join the countries that have effectively ended it. “I am hopeful,” she said. But she warned that the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, when the government for the first time executed more American civilians than all the states combined, shows what is at stake. “Movements can tip backwards too,” she said.

  • Bulgaria to resume vaccinations with AstraZeneca's shots

    Bogdan Kirilov said that an investigation into the death of a Bulgarian woman hours after she got an AstraZeneca shot did not establish a direct link to the inoculation. The Balkan country has about 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca shots in stock, received before it temporarily suspended its rollout last Friday. With 350,700 people vaccinated so far with a first dose, the country of 7 million people holds the poorest inoculation record in the European Union.

  • Bizarre ancient shark glided through the sea with lengthy wing-like fins

    About 93 million years ago, a bizarre plankton-eating shark shaped unlike any other known marine creature glided through the sea in what is now northeastern Mexico using curiously elongated wing-like fins that rendered its body wider than it was long. Aquilolamna's name means "eagle shark," a nod to its slender pectoral fins, which "mainly acted as an effective stabilizer," according to vertebrate paleontologist Romain Vullo, lead author of the study published in the journal Science. Like all sharks and the related skates and rays, Aquilolamna had a cartilaginous skeleton.

  • 21 states sue Biden for revoking Keystone XL pipeline permit

    The attorneys general argue the president exceeded his authority by effectively nixing the oil pipeline.

  • After ‘stressful’ camp, married couple Cheyanne and JP Buys target history at UFC on ESPN 21

    They're the second married couple to share a UFC fight card, but Cheyenne Buys and JP Buys hope to be the first winners together.

  • Samia Suluhu Hassan - the woman set to become Tanzania's next president

    Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan is due to serve the rest of the term after John Magufuli's death.

  • Nasa to ignite engines of $18bn Space Launch System in effort to return to Moon

    Over 700,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and hydrogen will fill up tanks of 212-foot core so that it can fire up its engines without actually shooting off into space

  • Nikolaj Ehlers scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 4-3

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 55 seconds of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Kyle Connor scored twice, Blake Wheeler connected on the first shot of the game, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists to help the Jets rebound from a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Monday night in the series opener.

  • LeBron James becomes part-owner of Red Sox -reports

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has entered the world of Major League Baseball by joining forces with Fenway Sports Group - or FSG - as a partner.The move - reported on Tuesday by the Boston Globe - makes the four-time NBA MVP a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward purchased an undisclosed number of shares in FSG, which has also approved a $750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, the Globe reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.FSG, which also owns English Premier League soccer champions Liverpool, did not respond to a request for comment.The 17-time NBA All-Star is perhaps an unlikely figure to join the Boston sports landscape, because he has allegiances to some of the city's fiercest rivals.James has previously rooted for MLB's New York Yankees.

  • Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

    Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump's legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue, turning their focus to immigration as they try to regain the political upper hand. Faced with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans' embrace of the COVID-19 relief bill Washington Republicans opposed, the GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossings. “Heading into the midterms, I think that Republicans are increasingly realizing that this can be one of the most potent issues, both to motivate our voters, but equally as important, to appeal to" swing voters — especially in suburban swing districts — who voted for Democrats in 2020, said former Trump aide Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration policies.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • Police Captain Who Said Atlanta Shooter ‘Had a Bad Day’ Posted Anti-Asian Shirts on Facebook

    A police officer who received criticism for appearing to sympathize with the Atlanta mass shooting suspect was found to have made an anti-Asian post on Facebook. Capt. Jay Baker, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, sparked controversy Wednesday after stating that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was having “a really bad day” when he reportedly shot eight people dead the night before. ﻿Long, who blamed his rampage on “sex addiction,” is accused of killing six Asian women from three massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

  • TurboTax and H&R Block customers face delays on $10,200 unemployment tax break in stimulus

    The stimulus plan includes a tax break on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits, but TurboTax and H&R Block need time to update their software.

  • 'Justice League: The Snyder Cut' finally dropped—here's how to watch it

    The fabled “Snyder Cut” is real, and it’s coming exclusively to HBO Max.

  • Michael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutors

    Today in uncomfortable metaphors: former Trump fixer Michael Cohen says his old boss is in for some proctological discomfort. The Washington Post reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's investigation into former President Donald Trump is heating up. Last month, Vance's office received Trump's tax records and began digging through the millions of pages of financial records from the past decade. Including the Manhattan inquiry, the Post reports at least six ongoing investigations that could involve Trump, as well as 29 lawsuits in which he or one of his companies is named as a defendant. "The sheer volume of these legal problems indicates that ... Trump has fallen to a point of historic vulnerability before the law," writes the Post. Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and longtime fixer who was convicted of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, seems to agree. Cohen called Vance's investigation "a proctological exam of the highest order." "The level of review is unprecedented in Trump's corporate history," he said. Previously, Cohen predicted the inquiry would end in jail time for the former president, saying Trump ought to start shopping for a "custom made jumpsuit" because "it does not look good for" him. Cohen has spoken with Vance's investigators seven times, but is not privy to all the specifics that may be found in Trump's financial documents. Read more about Trump's legal problems at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comFauci shows exasperation with Rand Paul in COVID-19 hearing: 'Here we go again...'Biden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels different

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' has a cameo fans have been waiting years to see. Here's how it came together.

    Harry Lennix tells Insider about the journey to bring Martian Manhunter to "Justice League," a role he describes as a "childhood dream come true."

  • Piers Morgan accuses Gayle King of being Harry and Meghan's 'PR mouthpiece' in Twitter rant

    Piers Morgan's Twitter rant comes after Gayle King revealed that Prince Harry told her his recent conversations with his father were "not productive."

  • I'm Vaccinated Against COVID-19, But My Kids Aren't. What's Safe for Us?

    “We are beginning to loosen up and emerge from this darkness,” Kimberlin says, but “it’s not full sunlight” yet. Under CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people can visit with one household of unvaccinated people, provided none of the unvaccinated individuals has an underlying condition that puts them at risk of complications. Such a visit isn’t entirely risk-free, says Dr. Richard Malley, a senior physician in Boston Children’s Hospital’s division of infectious diseases.