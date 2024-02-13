Rampant crime creating a big problem for small businesses and the Memphis economy
Rampant crime creating a big problem for small businesses and the Memphis economy
Rampant crime creating a big problem for small businesses and the Memphis economy
The Chiefs’ overtime win against the 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday night averaged more than 123 million viewers, which set a new American record.
In honor of the forthcoming IM-1 launch, this week I'm highlighting a story I wrote about the mission when SpaceX and Intuitive Machines (finally) announced the date and time for lift-off. Intuitive Machines is hoping to pave the way for commercial success in the nascent lunar economy, with the company saying in the press kit that this mission's success "will lay the groundwork for a burgeoning lunar economy, opening new possibilities for research, commerce, and exploration." Last week, I wrote about Interlune, a stealthy startup founded by ex-Blue Origin leaders that closed $15 million in new funding.
Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers file a last-ditch appeal with the United States Supreme Court on the question of whether presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted for alleged crimes he committed when he tried to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Klint Kubiak spent one season as the 49ers passing-game coordinator.
I stopped using makeup wipes and starting using DHC cleansing oil instead — my skin has never been softer, even in winter.
If you loved Blake Lively's look at the big game, you'll be happy to learn that everything she's wearing is under $100.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
Users including the Queen of Country love how well this cover-up masks under-eye circles, redness, blemishes and more.
One thing is certain ahead of another closely watched inflation reading Tuesday: Political actors will likely focus on any changes in food prices.
The country music legend has been using this affordable lash-lengthener for over two decades now: 'I love it,' she raved.
Also on mega-markdown: a popular cordless vac for more than $170 off, Serta cooling pillows for just $10 a pop and so much more.
Check out our roundup of all the automotive car commercials that played in Super Bowl LVIII.
To get a home that truly sparkles, you need to think outside the box and focus on things you never even knew you had to.
Beauty and personal care brands seized on the spike in female viewership for the NFL, which has partly been attributed to the "Taylor Swift" effect.
The number of objects in space has risen dramatically over the past 30 years, and much of that is due to commercial companies unlocking new business cases and discovering cheaper ways to get to space. For commercial satellite operators, the biggest concern tends to be colliding with another object; for the U.S. Space Force, it’s making sure American defense and its allies knows where objects are in space, what they’re doing and who put them there. One such company is LeoLabs.
Mercedes-Benz's future EVs will look less streamlined than its current ones, and they won't all wear the EQ name.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
This week's Morning After: ↩️📱↪️, 🍎🥽, 🎙️👨🏼🦲.