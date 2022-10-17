Rampion 2: Offshore windfarm extension area 'nearly halved'

A planned extension to an offshore windfarm will now cover an area almost half the size of what was originally proposed, its owners have said.

Owners of the Rampion wind farm, based off the West Sussex coast, said they now plan to build 90 new turbines instead of the original 116 turbines.

RWE Renewables is launching public consultation focussing on changes to cable routes.

RWE said Rampion 2 could could create energy for more than one million homes.

The company said the sea bed area covered by proposed new offshore wind turbines had been reduced by "nearly half" since initial plans were published.

Drop-in events are being held along the proposed cable route to see the plans and meet the Rampion 2 team, RWE said:

Public events:

1 November: 13:00-22:00 GMT at Arundel Town Hall, Atherley Chamber, Maltravers Sreett, Arundel BN18 9AP

2 November: 13:00-22:00 at Arun Yacht Club, Rope Walk Riverside West, Rope Walk, Littlehampton BN17 5DL

11 November: 13:00-22:00 at Ashurst Village Hall, The Street, Ashurst, Steyning BN44 3AP

12 November: 13:00-22:00 at Washington Village Memorial Hall, School Lane, Washington RH20 4AP

Chris Tomlinson, development and stakeholder manager for Rampion 2, said: "The electricity cable installation from the wind farm to the new electricity substation would be a temporary impact during construction, as all cables would be buried underground.

"We can also announce today that in response to feedback on visual effects and shipping from key stakeholders, including Natural England, we have reduced the extent of our offshore wind turbine array proposals by nearly half.

"In addition, we have decreased the maximum number of turbines down from 116 to 90.

Mr Tomlinson said the company was aiming to submit final proposals to the Planning Inspectorate in 2023, and should the project be given consent construction would start in 2026.

Four public consultation events will be held at Arundel, Ashurst, Climping and Washington.

Story continues

A public consultation on the wind farm expansion was extended in February after some residents did not receive leaflets requesting their views.

The original consultation had been held in the summer of 2021.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.