Ram's new electric-pickup concept makes Tesla's Cybertruck look outdated

Tim Levin
·3 min read
The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.
Ram revealed the 1500 Revolution concept at CES Thursday.Ram

  • Ford and General Motors are already selling electric pickup trucks. Ram is playing catch-up.

  • It unveiled the 1500 Revolution concept at CES Thursday.

  • The sleek, futuristic design previews the electric pickup Ram plans to launch in 2024.

Ford and General Motors already sell electric pickup trucks, the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV, respectively.

The Ford F-150 Lightning.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.Tim Levin/Insider

GM is planning two new e-trucks from Chevy and GMC for 2023. But one major pickup maker has been conspicuously missing from the conversation: Ram.

Chevy Silverado EV
Chevrolet

However, the brand just gave the world a glimpse at what it's quietly been cooking up. And it looks incredibly cool.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

On Thursday at CES, the brand pulled the wraps off of the 1500 Revolution concept, an electric truck that previews the model it plans to launch for real in 2024.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

Since it's just a concept, the Revolution is more of a suggestion of what's to come than a commitment to anything.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

But it's safe to say that Ram's production truck will share some parts of its design and interesting features.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

Overall, the Revolution looks smooth, sleek, futuristic, and unlike trucks today.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

To reduce drag, the Revolution has cameras in place of regular side mirrors, a feature that isn't legal on US roads.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

Its front and back doors swing open in opposite directions, like on a Rolls-Royce.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

They open up to an interior that Ram says is spacious and endlessly customizable.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

The concept offers third-row jump seats that can be placed inside or outside the vehicle, along with a center console that can be removed entirely to create more space.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

A workstation can unfold from the center console.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

Up front, Ram provides two touchscreens for a total of 28 inches of display.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

The bottom screen can be repositioned a few ways or detached for use in different parts of the truck.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

A powered midgate can retract to create a pass-through between the pickup's cab and bed, allowing for bigger cargo.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

That's a feature we'll see in the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV as well.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

Ram says the concept lets you haul 18-foot-long items with the tailgate closed by laying them down the entire length of the vehicle and into the frunk.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

The Revolution also has tried-and-tested Ram features, like a toolbox built into the side of the bed and a tailgate that swings open in multiple directions.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

An exterior projector means the Revolution can make a movie night happen anywhere.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

In terms of capability, Ram didn't give a range estimate but said the Revolution could add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

It can charge at a rate of 350 kilowatts, more than most EVs.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

It's powered by two motors and has all-wheel drive.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

The concept's rear wheels can turn up to 15 degrees to aid maneuverability in tight spaces.


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

Ram says it will unveil the production version of its electric truck "in the coming months."


The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.Ram

