Rams fans hoping summer-like heat will give them a Super Bowl advantage
Temperatures during this Sunday's Super Bowl will be over 80 degrees, near record territory, and L.A. fans hope that will benefit them over the Bengals.
Temperatures during this Sunday's Super Bowl will be over 80 degrees, near record territory, and L.A. fans hope that will benefit them over the Bengals.
Keegan-Michael Key’s quip about Mahomes didn’t seem to sit well with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wore a tan corduroy suit to the "NFL Honors" ceremony in Los Angeles. Not everybody loved the look.
The names and faces of members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have filled our television screens in the run to Super Bowl LVI. Matthew Stafford. Joe Burrow. Aaron Donald. Ja'Marr...
Jackson State head football coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders spoke about the lack of diversity in the NFL’s leadership positions recently. In a league where over 70 percent […]
When Cris Collinsworth calls the Super Bowl on Sunday, it’ll be one of the rare instances when the commentator overtly cares who wins.
Two of the newest arrivals to the Dallas Cowboys made the rounds at the media center this week. On Thursday, we visited with 2021 first-round linebacker Micah Parsons and 2020 first-round receiver CeeDee Lamb. Both said the same thing about playing for America’s Team — plenty of people in America hate their team. “I knew [more]
This alone should win Zac Taylor coach of the year.
Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers become the first team with 10 NFL MVPs.
Ahead of free agency, we're looking at some in-house free agents the Bears should let walk in 2022.
Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer caused quite a stir with Joe Burrow commentary before the Super Bowl.
Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask resigned midway through Dennis Allen's first run as a head coach, and she had an interesting response to news of him being promoted in New Orleans:
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce also teased his Valentine’s Day plans after celebrating Super Bowl weekend.
#Chiefs pending free agent S Tyrann Mathieu reiterated his desire to stay in Kansas City at the NFL Honors red carpet.
“Cry ab it.”View Entire Post ›
Think you have superstitions about Bengals games? You might not be alone.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones being mic'd up during the Pro Bowl made for some hilarious scenes.
Dave Ziegler is wasting no time overhauling Raiders personnel department
The NFL's process didn't consider Aaron Rodgers' disaster in the playoffs. Or Joe Burrow's rise. Did Cooper Kupp get locked out because he's a reciever?
Aaron Rodgers sat down with two Packers fans from a nearby retirement home in Scottsdale, Arizona while golfing at the 2022 Annexus Pro-Am.
Aaron Rodgers hauled in his fourth MVP award on Thursday, and Twitter users were sleuthing through the speech to gauge his offseason intentions.