Was Rams’ NFC Championship Game win over 49ers Troy Aikman’s final game for Fox?

Was this it for Troy Aikman at Fox?

The former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback is rumored to be of high interest to Amazon, which will begin exclusively streaming Thursday night NFL games in 2022.

Amazon, of course, is one of the largest and most valuable companies in the world and can spend whatever it wants for whoever it wants to broadcast games.

Aikman, along with play-by-play partner Joe Buck, called the NFC Championship Game Sunday night featuring the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl, which will air from SoFi Stadium on NBC on Feb. 13.

"I"m afraid that it's going to have to be Jimmy Garoppolo that gets it done." - Troy Aikman pic.twitter.com/aUyhfFKtzb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 31, 2022

Aikman has been at Fox since 2000.

He made no mention of a possible move at the end of the telecast.

“It’s not over for these Los Angeles Rams but you go back to August when all of this began, the expectation was that they would be representing the NFC and they certainly are in Super Bowl 56,” Aikman said at the game’s conclusion. It was his last on-air comment of the telecast.

Aikman told reporters last week that he’s not sure where he’s headed. But he left the door open to returning to Fox Sports, or perhaps working for both Amazon Prime and Fox.

“Those conversations are happening now,” Aikman said. “And I’m really being as honest as I can be about it. I really don’t know what it’s gonna look like when it’s all said and done and it does get settled. As to whether I’ll be working for Fox and Amazon, whether I’ll just be working for Fox or whether I’ll just be working for Amazon. I really don’t know what might happen.”