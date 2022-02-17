Rams photographer says she fractured spine at Super Bowl parade while taking photo of Staffords

Photographer Kelly Smiley says she broke her spine after falling off a stage at the team’s Super Bowl parade.

Video shows Smiley setting up to take a photo when she falls backwards off the stage. Rams QB Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly see her fall, and Kelly leans over to her while Matthew appears to express surprise and then turn around immediately.

Smiley is a photographer for the Rams and NFL, according to her social media bios.

“I unfortunately fractured my spine today,” Smiley wrote on Instagram. She later wrote that she was “feeling ok” and shared a GoFundMe for her treatment. Both of her cameras were broken in the fall, she said.

The Rams were celebrating their Super Bowl title in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In the Fox11 stream of the parade, Kelly Stafford can be seen giving Smiley a phone to pose for the photo, then Smiley falls backwards off the stage. Kelly goes to the edge of the stage to check on Smiley, Matthew turns around and takes a drink of water, and the stream ends ten seconds later.