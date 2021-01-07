Rams quarterback Jared Goff practices for first time since thumb surgery

Gary Klein
Jared Goff returns to practice with the team on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Rams quarterbacks Jared Goff (16) participates in practice Wednesday. (Los Angeles Rams)

A small white bandage protected part of Jared Goff’s surgically repaired right thumb Wednesday as the Rams quarterback practiced for the first time since undergoing surgery last week.

The workout was the initial step in the evaluation process for coach Sean McVay, who is assessing whether to start Goff or John Wolford in an NFC wild-card game Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Goff was listed as limited on the injury report, but McVay said Goff “did a nice job” performing through the phases of a regular practice.

“I was pleased,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters.

During the early portion practice that was open to reporters, Goff went through team stretching drills and then broke off with Wolford and quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Bryce Perkins, tossing about a dozen passes.

Goff and other players on offense then sprinted through ball-security drills before working on handoffs and then moving to passing routes. Goff appeared to grip and pass the ball without any visible discomfort.

“He looks like he’s gaining confidence each and every throw,” offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who also serves as quarterbacks coach, said after the workout.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws while John Wolford watches.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws while John Wolford watches during practice on Wednesday. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

Said receiver Robert Woods: “He was slinging the ball pretty well … a nice spiral with it.”

Goff has passed for 20 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. At times he has flashed the form that helped him earn Pro Bowl honors in 2017 and 2108. But for much of the season he has performed inconsistently.

On Dec. 27 against the Seahawks, Goff passed for 234 yards, with an interception, in a 20-9 loss at Seattle. During the second half, Goff’s hand hit the helmet of a Seahawks lineman. Goff popped the dislocated thumb back into its socket and finished the game despite what later was diagnosed as a break.

The day after the game, Goff opted for surgery with the aim of returning for the playoffs if the Rams earned a berth.

Wolford helped the Rams earn it.

In his first NFL game, he passed for 231 yards, with an interception, and rushed for a team-best 56 yards in an 18-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals that included no touchdowns from the Rams' offense.

On Tuesday, McVay said that he might not announce a starting quarterback until as late as Saturday at 1:39 p.m., one minute before kickoff.

He gave no indication Wednesday that he intended to move from the stance.

Will Goff if he continues his progression?

“I think we’re taking it a day at time,” McVay said.

Whoever starts at quarterback will have the benefit of playing with two starters who were not available for the season finale.

On Wednesday, receiver Cooper Kupp was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and went through drills. Kupp has a team-best 92 catches, three for touchdowns.

And left tackle Andrew Whitworth remained on course to play for the first time since suffering a knee injury against the Seahawks on Nov. 15. Whitworth said there were “still boxes to check” throughout the week, but he was preparing to play Saturday.

“It’s been a grind,” he said. “It’s been a lot of work to get back, ups and downs, obviously, any time you’re injured. But it feels good now.

“So, I feel confident and looking forward to the opportunity.”

Joe Noteboom has started in place of Whitworth for the last seven games. But McVay said Whitworth would return to the lineup if he has no setbacks this week.

“If he’s feeling good and the practice reflects what we're hopeful of and what we anticipate, then we’ll expect to see Andrew out there,” McVay said.

Which quarterback Whitworth could be protecting will become clearer as the week progresses.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald said he trusted whomever was at quarterback and had no preference regarding who starts.

“I know whoever’s at the quarterback position is going to help us win,” he said. “I’m confident in either way they go.”

Etc.

Noteboom (back) and running back Cam Akers (ankle) were full participants in practice, and right guard David Edwards (ankle) and linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) were limited, according to the injury report. ... Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) were limited.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Trump's tweets in praise of Capitol rioters blocked by Facebook and Twitter

    The president's Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after he told supporters who stormed the Capitol "We love you. You're very special" while spreading election misinformation.

  • A second new strain of COVID spreads fear in Britain as Boris Johnson dithers

    The new year in the U.K. is starting out very rocky — with the country battling not one but two variants of the coronavirus that have sent new case numbers quadrupling in a month.

  • Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting identified as US Air Force veteran, reports say

    Circumstances of shooting still unclear and DC police are investigating

  • Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed

    Qataris awoke to a surprise blockade and boycott by Gulf Arab neighbors 3 1/2 years ago, and this week were jolted again by the sudden announcement that it was all over. Criticism of the boycott was a criminal offense in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as the four sought to punish Qatar. Qatar’s resolve in the face of the assault showed how little the campaign achieved as the small, but influential U.S. ally holds firm with its ties to Turkey, Iran and Islamists.

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Giuliani pushed senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Hungary should extend partial lockdown beyond Monday, surgeon general says

    Hungary should extend a partial lockdown currently due to end on Monday because of a rise in coronavirus infections in neighbouring countries, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on Wednesday. The measures imposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government in November include a 1900 GMT curfew, a ban on all gatherings and the closure of hotels and restaurants. "The government has the authority to make a decision (about the protective measures)," Muller told an online briefing, adding that Hungary had not yet detected a new variant of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom.

  • Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah: 'The election was NOT stolen. We lost.'

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah is pushing back on President Trump's false election fraud claims amid chaos in Washington, D.C, telling supporters, "We lost."Farah, who resigned as White House communications director just last month, in a series of tweets on Wednesday urged the president's supporters to accept that he lost the 2020 election, as rioters breached the Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory."I campaigned w/ Trump & voted for him," Farah wrote. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."Farah went on to write that supporters "need to know" that the "legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome," adding that it is "NOT and NEVER will be a time for violence." Earlier in the afternoon, Farah called on Trump to "condemn" the rioting in Washington, writing, "You are the only one they will listen to. For our country!"Although Trump later released a video telling the rioters to "go home," in the same video, he also again falsely claimed the election was "stolen" and told the supporters who breached the Capitol that "we love you" and "you're very special." The New York Times' Annie Karni reports that "some around POTUS are worried his video message was counter-productive and that the message received was that he still wants his supporters to fight for him."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • PHE will deliver Covid vaccines to hospitals seven days a week, minister says

    Public Health England (PHE) has agreed to distribute coronavirus vaccines to hospitals seven days a week, the Government has said, after trusts were initially told not to expect deliveries on Sundays. Guidance issued to hospitals across the country had warned that PHE would not be working on Sundays to deliver vaccines even if supplies were running low, despite Boris Johnson's pledge to "use every second" to roll out jabs to the elderly and vulnerable as fast as possible. After the news had prompted questions about the urgency of the UK rollout, Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, announced on Wednesday that the organisation was "on a footing" to deliver vaccines every day of the week. "If they need to deliver on a Sunday, they will deliver on a Sunday," he told Talk Radio. "They've been delivering up until now six days a week as the NHS has requested the vaccines to go out. They are on a footing to go seven days a week as we get more vaccines. "The head of the PHE has said they have always been on a seven-day footing as they are requested to be, and they will continue to do that. That is absolutely the priority for them, and for the whole of the NHS."

  • Huckabee: 'I'd love to see some Democrats' demand a 'full accounting' of election results

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee weighs in on GOP senators demanding an audit of the 2020 election results saying he wishes that 'all the elected officials would demand a full accounting for how the ballots were tabulated.'

  • Mexico's president sets out vaccination plan, targets rural areas

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday set out plans to vaccinate the country's population and said the government hoped to inoculate the country's elderly by the end of March. So far, the country has administered jabs to about 44,000 healthcare workers using Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the only one available in the country so far, but authorities hope to ramp up vaccinations in coming weeks. "We are going to start at the bottom, where the most marginalized people live," Lopez Obrador told his daily morning news conference.

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Ashli Babbit: Husband pays tribute to ‘great patriot’ and QAnon believer shot dead in attempt to storm US Capitol

    Air Force veteran from California slain by plainclothes officer after trying to climb in to legislative complex through broken window

  • AP VoteCast: Competing coalitions define GA Senate races

    Georgia’s Senate runoff elections were a clash of two closely matched coalitions, with Democrat Raphael Warnock edging out his rival in the one-time Republican stronghold. Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff — whose race was still too early to call — relied on the backing of Black voters, younger voters, people earning less than $50,000 and newcomers to the state, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 3,700 voters in Tuesday’s high-stakes Senate contests. The Republican coalition backing Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue was the mirror opposite: white, older, wealthier and longtime Georgia residents.

  • Factbox-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

    On Dec. 30, the city-state became the first Asian country to begin inoculation of the Pfizer vaccine, despite one of the lowest fatality rates from the coronavirus worldwide. It has signed advanced purchase pacts and made early down-payments on vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd.