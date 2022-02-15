🌱 Rams Victory Parade Traffic + Winnetka Office Fire Surprise

Welcome back, Los Angeles, and happy National Almond Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this Wednesday started off right.

Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 66 Low: 47.

There is a Rams victory parade planned for today (Wednesday) at 11 a.m., and several streets will close from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. These are Figueroa between Adams and MLK, Jefferson between Vermont and Grand, and Exposition between Vermont and Flower. Officials expect between 20,000 and 100,000 attendees. (Patch) There was a fire on Monday in the Winnetka neighborhood. Thirty-three firefighters extinguished the blaze in “a 300' x 50' two-story office building that had fire showing from both floors.” While there, the FD saw that the “fire was confined within one first floor unit housing a massage business, as well as four conjoined units on the second floor, where clear evidence was noted of a marijuana grow operation.” (Los Angeles Fire Department) Officials announced Tuesday that they “rescued more than 80 human trafficking and sexual exploitation victims” during a weeklong operation. There were also arrests; “34 suspected traffickers were arrested. About 200 sex buyers were also taken into custody.” (Keyt) It’s official; the L.A. City Council “voted Tuesday to rename the street east of Mariachi Plaza located in the Boyle Heights area.” It will be named after Mexican singer Vicente "Chente'' Fernández. “Today, our city council took the rare action to recognize 'Chente' for his cultural contributions by memorializing him at one of our city's most cherished venues, Mariachi Plaza,” said Councilman Kevin de León. (NBC) Maude at 212 South Beverly Dr. opened again yesterday. The restaurant had been closed for two years and briefly operated as a pie shop. Now, it has new tasting courses that are described as “less strict about their regional perspectives or ingredient showcase, and more about being a seasonal, thoughtful tasting of well-rounded ingredients.” Look for dishes such as “crab-shaped tuile over apple and citrus; nopales with jicama and avocado; seabass infladita with wakame; and abalone with Suncoast farm beans, clams, and ham hock.” (Eater L.A.)

Angeles Community Health Center (ACHC) Covid vaccination Mobile Clinic Site offering COVID-19 vaccines at Alliance Gertz-Ressler High School (9:30 AM)

Mapping the Dragons: 3 Artists in Uncharted Territory at Unnamed Road Gallery (5 PM)

Understanding the Probate Process (Webinar w/ Live Chat Q&A by Hayes Law Firm) (6 PM)

Briston Maroney : Sunflower World Tour at Troubadour (8 PM)

Funny Games (Show/Open Mic) at The Elysian Theater (9 PM)

Learn more about Los Angeles Unified 's unique programs and discover how easy it is to apply to Magnets, Dual Language Education and other exciting Choices programs. (Instagram)

Whether you are on the side of "Team Valentine" or "Team Meh," the Los Angeles Public Library has some amazing pictures of kisses from their photo collection—a historic kiss cam! (Facebook)

A South Carthay neighbor is looking for Girl Scout cookies! Who has some? (Nextdoor)

Our Boyle Hts Southeast neighbor is looking for the owner of a gentle, larger dog. If there's no owner, is there anyone that has room for him? He's real good with kids. (Nextdoor)

Do you have information for our Glassell Park neighbor who is looking to get a recommendation for a bulk paper shredding place in the neighborhood? (Nextdoor)

