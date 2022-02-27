Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) Will Pay A Dividend Of AU$0.48

The board of Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of March, with investors receiving AU$0.48 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.4%, which is around the industry average.

Ramsay Health Care's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Ramsay Health Care was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 29.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 72% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was AU$0.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.97. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.4% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that Ramsay Health Care's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.8% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Ramsay Health Care's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Ramsay Health Care you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Is Ramsay Health Care not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

