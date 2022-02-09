Ramsay Park Testing Center Moves To Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, CA — The OptumServe COVID-19 testing site at Ramsay Park is moving to a county facility in Watsonville starting Wednesday.

The new testing facility is located at OptumServe at 500 Westridge Drive in Watsonville, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7-11 a.m., noon to 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

“I’d like to thank the City of Watsonville Parks and Rec for their partnership the last 21 months, allowing us to use Ramsay Park as a testing site,” Dr. Cal Gordon, Santa Cruz County Deputy Health Officer, said in a statement. “The new location, which is just over a mile from Ramsay Park, will continue to provide free testing Wednesday through Sunday.”

See here to make an appointment, or call 888-634-1123. Go to www.santacruzhealth.org/testing for information on all county COVID sites.

