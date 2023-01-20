Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.063

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of March to £0.063. This takes the annual payment to 4.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Check out our latest analysis for Ramsdens Holdings

Ramsdens Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last dividend, Ramsdens Holdings is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 3,096% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 10.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Ramsdens Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.026 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.09. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. Ramsdens Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Ramsdens Holdings has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Ramsdens Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Ramsdens Holdings will make a great income stock. While Ramsdens Holdings is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Ramsdens Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ramsdens Holdings (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Ramsdens Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here