Ramses II coffin on rare display in Paris

Suzanne Heywood was six when her parents suddenly announced over breakfast at the family home in Warwick that they would all spend the next three years sailing round the world, retracing the third and final voyage of Captain Cook. They would journey first to South America, then apartheid South Africa, over the southern Indian Ocean to Australia, from Fremantle around to Sydney, on to Tasmania, across to New Zealand, before finishing in Hawaii, to mark the 200th anniversary of Cook’s murder by Ha