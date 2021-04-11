Ramsey Clark, LBJ-era attorney general and civil rights lawyer, dies at age 93

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Sanderson, New York Daily News
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former U.S. attorney general Ramsey Clark — who was one of Lyndon Johnson’s soldiers in the 1960s civil rights movement and later ran for U.S. Senate from New York — died Friday at age 93, media reports said.

Clark, the son of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Tom Clark, practiced law in Dallas early in his career and became a federal assistant attorney general in 1961.

When courts ordered the integration of the University of Mississippi in 1962, Clark led civilian federal workers there, and went on to work on other civil rights cases in the South.

Clark was the federal official responsible for protecting marchers in the 1965 march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery. The first night of the march, “I felt like we were in the Civil War,” Clark told an interviewer.

President Johnson appointed Clark as attorney general in February 1967. Clark was involved in writing LBJ-era civil rights legislation, and made fighting organized crime a priority. He also pushed gun control laws and imposed new guidelines for the use of wiretaps by federal law enforcement.

After he left the government in 1969, Clark practiced and taught law in Manhattan, and loudly opposed the Vietnam War.

He ran unsuccessfully in 1974 for the New York U.S. Senate seat held by liberal Republican Jacob Javits, and gained attention for limiting campaign contributions at $100. Javits defeated him by seven percentage points.

Later, Clark was a lawyer for terrorists and war criminals like Saddam Hussein and Slobodan Milosevic. An interviewer for the American Bar Association Journal asked him in 2018 what advice he had for lawyers who represent widely reviled clients.

“The worse the public perception, the more important the effective defense is,” Clark said. “That’s where you really measure whether our rights are applicable in the most hateful circumstances.”

Asked in the same interview interview about today’s civil rights activism — including the Black Lives Matter movement — Clark said: “I am not involved anymore. ... But I am all for its aspirations.

“I don’t think we’ve overcome our history of racism, which involves human slavery,” he said. “It’s incredible that a country that talks so much about freedom would come from a country that practiced human slavery for so long. It’s up to each generation to do better.”

Reports did not give a cause for Clark’s death.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA’s Mars helicopter delays launch

    NASA announced Saturday it rescheduled its Ingenuity Mars helicopter's first experimental flight, originally planned for Sunday.The latest: "During a high-speed spin test of the rotors on Friday, the command sequence controlling the test ended early due to a 'watchdog' timer expiration," NASA said in a statement. "This occurred as it was trying to transition the flight computer from ‘Pre-Flight’ to ‘Flight’ mode."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The helicopter is safe and healthy and communicated its full telemetry set to Earth," per NASA.What to watch: The helicopter team will review and diagnose the issue, and then plan to reschedule the full-speed test.Why it matters: If successful, this flight will be the first time a human-built aircraft has flown on a world other than Earth, opening the door to new means of exploring planets far from our own.Catch up quick: Ingenuity flew to Mars with the Perseverance rover, which landed in February. The helicopter detached from the rover's underbelly earlier this month and survived its first frigid Martian night solo, paving the way for its first flight.When it takes off, Ingenuity will rev up its rotors and climb to about 10 feet in the air for 30 seconds, collecting photos and engineering data along the way before coming back to the ground.The big picture: NASA thinks helicopters like Ingenuity would be invaluable as the space agency continues to explore Mars, in part because drones can do reconnaissance work that isn't possible with just rovers, landers and orbiters.Unlike orbiters, helicopters could give scientists and even astronauts on Mars high-definition views of various areas of a planet in context with other regions. "We have robotic assistants that are paired with astronauts today like on the International Space Station, and so there has been quite a bit of work done in how humans and robots could work together for exploration purposes," Bobby Braun, director for planetary science, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said during a press conference.These types of spacecraft can also move from one place to another relatively quickly and easily, unlike rovers, which take a large amount of planning for a drive.Yes, but: Ingenuity is a proof-of-concept, and it's possible the helicopter won't be able to make it off the ground at all. The atmosphere on Mars where Ingenuity is flying is only 1% as dense as Earth's, making it difficult for the helicopter's rotor blades to loft it into the air. Communications with the helicopter via Perseverance — which acts as a relay station between Earth and Ingenuity — are also difficult because of the time delay in sending signals to and from Mars, forcing scientist to give directions to Ingenuity and then let the little spacecraft work autonomously.Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout to reflect that the test flight has been delayed.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Dr. Finberg explains latest reports about COVID-19 vaccines

    Dr. Robert Finberg gives his perspective on Pfizer seeking authorization for use in kids ages 12-15 and reports of possible adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

  • Inter Miami’s preseason matches Sunday vs Toronto FC, Miami FC canceled

    Inter Miami’s final preseason games on Sunday against Toronto FC and Miami FC have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

  • Girls’ Sweet 16: Sacred Heart’s ‘havoc’-maker helps lead Valkyries to state finals

    The Valkyries scored 10 unanswered on way to state semifinals victory.

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fired New Hampshire high school track coach speaks out

    Bradley Keyes tells 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' he was terminated from school for failing to institute mask mandate

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • Disneyland's Marvel Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park

    Disneyland Resort is giving Marvel fans a chance to enter the universe starting June 4 when Avengers Campus is set to open.

  • EXPLAINER: What the release of 2020 census numbers means

    After a decade of planning and a head count that took place against the backdrop of an unprecedented pandemic, natural disasters and partisan legal battles, the U.S. Census Bureau is releasing the first numbers from the 2020 census before the end of the month. The state population count conducted every decade determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. A lot is at stake: The state population figures known as the apportionment count not only determine political power but the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

  • Will Zalatoris is likely in the final group of the Masters on Saturday. Who is he?

    Former Wake Forest golfer closes his second round at the Masters with three straight birdies to play himself into Saturday’s final pairing with leader Justin Rose.

  • US unveils new rules for government contacts with Taiwan

    The State Department on Friday unveiled new rules for U.S. government contacts with Taiwan that are likely to anger China but appear to reimpose some restrictions that had been lifted by the Trump administration. The department announced the changed policy in a statement that said the Biden administration intends to “liberalize” the rules to reflect the “deepening unofficial relationship” between the U.S. and Taiwan. Pompeo had lifted virtually all restrictions on contacts with Taiwan, including allowing Taiwanese military officers to wear uniforms and display the Taiwanese flag at meetings with U.S. officials.

  • Boris Johnson says he won't attend Prince Philip's funeral so a royal family member can take his place

    Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 has a 30-person limit. A statement from 10 Downing Street said Johnson wants family members to be able to attend.

  • Service with a smile: Prince Philip puts Land Rover hearse at heart of funeral he designed himself

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover that he designed for the occasion himself. The funeral will take place next Saturday at 3pm, following a short procession in which the Prince of Wales and senior members of the Royal family will follow the coffin on foot as it is driven to St George’s Chapel. The Queen will not take part in the procession. It will be a royal funeral like no other, with Royals adhering to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks throughout the ceremony and maintaining social distancing. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that it would not be a state occasion, in accordance with the Duke’s wishes, but a ceremonial royal funeral in line with the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002. Her Majesty gave final approval to the plans, which “very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke" who died peacefully at home in Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

  • Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw recovering from emergency eye surgery that will leave him blind for a month

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) revealed Saturday that he underwent emergency surgery on his left eye a day earlier after a doctor discovered his retina was detaching. The surgery "went well" he said, but it will require a long and likely arduous recovery. "I will be effectively blind for about a month," he explained, adding that a "few more prayers that my vision will get back to normal ... wouldn't hurt." While he recovers, he'll be mostly "off the grid," he said. It was a "terrifying prognosis" for Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan's Helmand province in 2012. The injury cost him his right eye and badly damaged his left, his vision only returning after several surgeries, The Dallas Morning News notes. Crenshaw said "it was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened." pic.twitter.com/9laF7Gjfvo — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 10, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called Crenshaw a "fighter" who "has the support of every one of his colleagues" in Congress. "He's going to win this battle, too," McCarthy wrote on Twitter. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyHow red states silence urban votersYou should start a keyhole garden

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight after a crucial rotor-blade-spinning test ended abruptly

    Ingenuity was supposed to spin its blades at full speed on Friday, but a "watchdog" timer that identifies issues abruptly cut the test short.

  • Police accused of threatening, pulling gun on Black Army lieutenant during Virginia traffic stop

    U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario told police he was “honestly afraid to get out” of his SUV, according to video of the incident. "You should be,” one officer said.

  • Meghan Markle won't travel to Prince Philip's funeral. Experts say flying while pregnant during the pandemic can be risky.

    An OB-GYN said flying while pregnant is generally safe before 36 weeks. Meghan Markle, whose due date is not known, didn't get clearance to fly.

  • Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

    President Joe Biden is giving himself lots of latitude when he defines infrastructure for the purpose of spending money on it. The Republican Party says if it’s not a pothole, port, plane or bridge, forget about it. Never mind that Donald Trump, like Biden, wanted schools to get a piece of an infrastructure pie.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air

    Mike Lindell said Friday he "spent a lot of money" investigating Fox News for its failure to invite him on air to peddle false election claims.

  • Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact

    The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball's guidelines after Hernández's close contact. Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue.