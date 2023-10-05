Ramsey County attorney’s office: White Bear Lake officers justified in firing shots back at man during ‘critical incident’ last year

The Ramsey County attorney’s office said Thursday that two White Bear Lake police officers were legally justified last year when they fired a dozen rounds at a man after he shot and severely injured one of them.

Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 34, was not hit by the shots that officer Ryan Sheak and Sgt. Eric Gadbois fired after Holmgren emerged from his apartment bedroom and began firing his handgun on Jan. 24.

Holmgren’s gunfire hit Sheak twice in the midsection, but the officer managed to fire back one shot. Gadbois shot 11 times after Holmgren went back into his bedroom, according to a six-page memorandum the attorney’s office prepared after its review of the incident.

Both Sheak and Gadbois “only used deadly force after Mr. Holmgren had first fired at them and their fellow officers without warning, within the close confines of a small apartment,” the memo says. “Their use of deadly force against Mr. Holmgren was clearly justified given the extremely dangerous circumstances they faced in the apartment.”

The officers “had ample, reasonable reasons to fear for their lives, and the lives of others in the direct vicinity since the apartment is part of a complex where over 150-plus residents reside,” the memo says.

The attorney’s office made its determination Wednesday after reviewing officer-body worn camera footage and other evidence gathered and presented by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

In June, Holmgren pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and three counts of first-degree assault on a peace officer. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison in August, one year less than the statutory maximum.

Holmgren, who has a history of mental illness and civil commitments, was well known to White Bear Lake police because of several past encounters. Court records say he’s been diagnosed as having bipolar disorder with symptoms of mania, antisocial personality disorder and intermittent explosive disorder.

Bench warrant

Sheak and Gadbois, along with officers Phonvelai Sorensen and Connor Dillon arrived at Holmgren’s apartment complex in the 3100 block of Karth Road about 8:30 p.m. to arrest him on a bench warrant in an open 2021 case. The warrant was issued six days earlier after he missed a Ramsey County court hearing on charges alleging he threatened to kill his mother, shoot a White Bear Lake officer and assault the officer’s family.

Holmgren was in his bedroom with the door closed and refused to come out, according to the memo and criminal charges in the shooting. He was belligerent, yelling racial epithets at the officers and telling them that he was “ready to die.”

Gadbois shot seven pepper balls under the bedroom door. Holmgren then opened the door and fired several rounds from a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, striking Sheak twice.

Dillon dragged Sheak out of the apartment and into the hallway of the apartment building, where the other officers began administering aid.

Holmgren surrendered after a stand-off with a SWAT team.

Sheak spent eight days in the hospital after emergency surgery.

“Thankfully, Officer Sheak survived his injuries but surely continues in his physical and mental recovery from this critical incident,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi wrote Wednesday in an email memo expressing his agreement with his staff’s conclusion and recommendation.

White Bear Lake Police Chief Dale Hager said Thursday his department is pleased with what the attorney’s office concluded.

“We assumed that would be the outcome, as we think the officers acted appropriately and properly given the situation,” he said. “And we’re glad that this is behind us now, and look forward to continuing to serve our city. All of the officers that were involved are back engaged with the community, and we’re all ready to go.”

