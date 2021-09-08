Ramsey County attorney says he won't prosecute felonies that result from pretextual traffic stops

Sep. 8—Ramsey County Attorney John Choi no longer will prosecute most felony cases that result from traffic stops for minor violations, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The new policy will be "aimed at fundamentally changing the use of non-public safety traffic stops by police, which typically occurs when a motorist is stopped for an equipment violation to seek evidence of a more serious crime," the county attorney's office said in a media advisory. "These types of stops disproportionally affect black and brown communities and undermine the trust in the work police do every day to serve and protect the public."

Since a Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, state and local policymakers, along with community members, have scrutinized the practice of police pulling over drivers for minor infractions. In St. Paul and Ramsey County, the serious examination of traffic stops already was underway.

Choi told the Pioneer Press in spring that he drafted a policy last summer not to prosecute cases that come out of pretextual stops. He said that the policy would have an exception for public safety.

Choi previously said he had not implemented the policy because he was talking with law enforcement about changing the circumstances under which they pull people over.

St. Paul police data shows that 43 percent of drivers pulled over by officers last year were Black. The city's population is 16.5 percent Black or African-American.

The county attorney's policy change was developed "in collaboration" with law enforcement, philanthropic leaders, people who live in Ramsey County and national organizations, including the Vera Institute of Justice, according to Wednesday's announcement. Choi is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to release more details.