Ramsey County attorney's review team for juvenile cases has law enforcement concerned about accountability

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oct. 19—A three-person team within the Ramsey County attorney's office deciding the course of juvenile cases has raised the ire of the county sheriff, who says it lacks accountability and transparency.

The Collaborative Review Team — made up of a prosecutor, a public defender and another person employed by the office — has been meeting weekly since March 2019 with the goal of deciding whether a juvenile case should be charged and sent to juvenile court, put on probation or treated with some other community-based restorative-justice program, according to an official familiar with the program.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has been mum on the program, rebuffing media requests for information. His original plan was to reveal the idea in January, according to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

But law enforcement, wondering what happened with some of the cases they'd sent to the office for charges, were surprised to find that the CRT team, which they said they previously knew nothing about, was deciding the trajectory of the cases on their own.

"Your CRT Program results in a failure to charge and petition juveniles accused of serious crimes," Fletcher said in a letter to the office last week. "By failing to petition children to the Juvenile Court process you have eliminated several tools of the juvenile court system and removed the transparency and accountability that law enforcement, the public, and victims expect, deserve, and are entitled to under law."

Philosophies on juvenile detention have varied nationally over the years with a harder approach following the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, to a more holistic approach that focuses more on dealing with the root issues of delinquency.

Ramsey County went through the same evolution. In 2005 the county adopted the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, which sought to reduce the number of juveniles in jail and develop detention alternatives, among other things.

Choi was elected county attorney in 2011. In 2014, the county began working to winnow the number of juvenile offenders being diverted to out-of-home centers, such as group homes, Totem Town or facilities outside of the county and even in other states.

Totem Town, the county's facility for juveniles convicted of felonies, was closed in 2019 after 106 years in operation.

In 2020, the St. Paul Police Department decentralized its youth services division, which investigated juvenile cases, with the exception of criminal sexual conduct and homicide. The cases were delegated to other units related to the specific crime committed.

The aim was "to spread out investigative knowledge throughout all the units, so investigators could become familiar with juvenile investigations," said Sgt. Natalie Davis, spokesperson for the department.

The department also pulled its school resource officers. Youth outreach was moved to the department's community-engagement unit.

But, even with all the reforms, Choi has said he is still dissatisfied with the status quo and is hoping to "Reimagine Justice for Youth."

The Collaborative Review Team is part of that reworking. How exactly it works has yet to be fully explained by Choi, though his office has said it will provide a description Wednesday.

"At this time, I don't have enough information about the collaborative review team or its policy to speak in any great detail about it," St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said. "Intervention strategies are important, but those activities have to occur in environments that ensure we won't see the same people continue to victimize others in the future."

Fletcher said he is concerned that some of the juvenile cases reviewed by the team are violent offenders.

"I ... have concluded that the end result is that it returns dangerous juveniles to the community without significant consequences, adequate monitoring, parental input or a recognition of the impact upon the victim."

Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia to make permanent company laws allowing virtual AGMs - AFR

    Australia will make permanent rules introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic that allow companies to hold virtual shareholder meetings and electronically distribute documents, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Wednesday. Under the new rules, companies will be able to hold a mix of in-person and online meetings if the company's shareholders are given "reasonable opportunity to participate", the newspaper said, citing Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. "With so much of corporate Australia having shifted online throughout the pandemic, these reforms reflect the fact that the way we do business is changing," Frydenberg was quoted as saying.

  • Slain woman's family sues apartment, claiming negligence

    The family of a Florida college student who detectives say was killed by a handyman at an apartment complex where they both worked and she lived has sued the owners, saying management didn't properly vet the employee and failed to provide adequate security. The family of Miya Marcano filed the negligence lawsuit Monday in state court in Orlando against the Arden Villas Apartments and owners The Preiss Company, seeking an unspecified amount of money. The 19-year-old woman’s body was found on Oct. 2, five days after her suspected killer, Armando Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide.

  • This High School Made Their Homecoming Halftime an Epic Drag Show

    Now THIS is the kind of high school environment we wish we had growing up...

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • A federal judge shut down Josh Duggar's attempt to throw out child pornography evidence in a blistering ruling

    Josh Duggar tried to get evidence of child pornography on his devices thrown out of court. A federal judge shut down his arguments point by point.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • GOP congressman indicted for lying to the FBI

    Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) has been indicted on charges he falsified records and lied to federal investigators probing an illegal foreign donation scheme, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.Driving the news: DOJ says a Fortenberry associate, who later cooperated with investigators, informed him he'd likely received illegal donations from an intermediary for a foreign national, but that Fortenberry denied any knowledge of such a scheme when contacted by the FBI.Stay on top of the lat

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.

  • Four people shot, including innocent bystander, at Park City Center

    Police say four people, including an innocent bystander, were shot Sunday afternoon at Park City Center in Lancaster.

  • Mom of N.H. boy missing for six months arrested

    Danielle Denise Dauphinais, the mother of Elijah Lewis, and Joseph Stapf are charged with witness tampering and child endangerment. Lewis, 5, was not reported missing until Oct. 14.

  • Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment

    A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her. The indictment read out before the state court in Itzehoe, near Hamburg, charges Irmgard Furchner with more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Furchner had tried to skip the start of her trial last month but was later picked up by police and placed in detention for several days.

  • Police find SUV in search for missing boy

    Investigators found the black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin plates ABE2804 that Clark was believed to have been driving.

  • Police looking for missing woman last seen in Bolton

    Police were looking for a New Hampshire woman who was reported missing in Vermont Monday evening.