Ramsey County deputies' dashcam videos show 2 deadly incidents

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Friday released dashcam footage of two recent incidents that resulted in the deaths of three people.

The first video, from Sept. 22 in Mounds View, shows a deputy preparing to ram his car into Troy Allen Engstrom, who appears to be shooting at deputies. Engstrom was fatally injured.

The second, from Sept. 3, shows a cruiser chasing an SUV that ends up crashing into a Maplewood yard. The crash killed North High School students Alyjah Thomas, 15, of Oakdale, and Marcoz Paramo, 14, of Maplewood.

In the first incident, deputies were assisting Mounds View police on a domestic violence call in which a handgun reportedly was fired at the AmericInn by Wyndham in the 2200 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

Spanning less than 30 seconds, the video shows Engstrom, 48, raising his gun and pointing it at a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office cruiser on the side of the road. A second cruiser, with Sgt. Donald Rindal driving, approaches and Engstrom appears to shoot at the cruiser on the side of the road.

"He's got a gun! Shots fired, shots fired!" Rindal says, moving his car toward Engstrom. Engstrom then appears to shoot at the vehicle. The video cuts out as Engstrom tries to leap out of the way.

Engstrom died that afternoon in the hospital of multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the collision.

The second video, spanning about five minutes, shows law enforcement chasing an SUV.

The stolen vehicle was being pursued by the North St. Paul Police Department, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. When a deputy initiated a traffic stop with emergency lights and siren, the driver didn't stop and fled.

The deputy tried to stop the stolen vehicle at N. Beebe Road and E. Holloway Avenue, on the border of Maplewood and North St. Paul, about 3:40 p.m.

The video shows the vehicles in the Mounds Park Academy parking lot, then turning west onto Larpenteur Avenue. The cruiser has on its lights and sirens, as other cars moved out of the way.

The SUV appears to be pulling away from the chase and is briefly out of sight before the deputy finds it crashed in a yard.

The deputy gets out of his vehicle and can be heard yelling, "Get on the ground," several times. Three people fled and three passengers remained at the scene. Two of the latter, Thomas and Paramo, were critically injured and later died from their injuries.

The 15-year-old driver faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one count of fleeing an officer and three counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759