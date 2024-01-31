Ramsey County judge appointed to Minnesota Court of Appeals

Ramsey County District Court Judge JaPaul Harris will fill a vacancy on the Minnesota Court of Appeals, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.

Walz appointed Harris to fill a vacancy left by Court of Appeals Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan, who resigned after being appointed as a Minnesota federal judge by President Joe Biden.

In a news release announcing the appointment, Walz called Harris “an experienced judge with a diverse practice background who has consistently worked to build trust in the courts.”

Harris is a Second Judicial District Judge in Ramsey County, a position he was appointed to by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2018.

Prior to his judicial appointment, he was a judicial referee in Hennepin County, where he presided over housing, harassment, juvenile, and civil commitment matters.

Before becoming a court official, he was an attorney at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, which provide legal representation to low-income clients.

Harris earned his law degree from the Hamline University School of Law.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has 19 members who serve the state at-large. They review appeals of decisions from lower courts as panels of three judges. The governor appoints judges when there are vacancies, though judges appear on the ballot in nonpartisan elections.

Related Articles