Ramsey County medical assistant charged with aiding inmate

A Ramsey County medical assistant working in the county’s adult detention center faces charges she aided an inmate — a two-time murder suspect connected to a St. Paul street gang — by spreading word throughout the jail that a co-defendant was “talking” to police and prosecutors, or snitching on him.

A criminal order of detention filed Friday by the Ramsey County Attorney’s office also accuses Christine Lynn Satriano, 54, of St. Paul, of distributing medications to the suspect he wasn’t supposed to have and engaging in a sexual relationship with him through explicit phone calls and letters.

Satriano faces one felony count of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact, which could carry up to one-half of the maximum sentence for murder, which is life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors allege that between June 23 and July 20, Satriano engaged in racy phone conversations with 28-year-old Delaquay Levius Williams, who had been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Casanova Carter on Feb. 1 and the killing of Regis A. Jones on March 3. Williams, who goes by the nickname Lee Blood, is allegedly a member of St. Paul’s Hilltop Hustler gang, and authorities suspect Jones’ murder was an attempt to cover up his own involvement with Carter’s murder, according to a criminal complaint.

Efforts to reach Satriano for comment were unsuccessful.

The charges state that during a phone call on July 2, Satriano told Williams she must tell him information she found out but she cannot do it on the phone. On July 14, the two allegedly discussed the fact he showed her his penis while she was making rounds.

On July 16, Satriano allegedly told Williams she was asked to share something with him and he would know what it means, and she then told him that someone is “talking,” or snitching on him. On July 19, charges state she told him that she had spoken to Williams’ sister and they both wanted to help him anyway they can.

On July 21, St. Paul Police and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office detained Satriano and recovered a purse and backpack containing a notebook, which held several handwritten, sexually explicit letters from Williams, according to charges. The letters included instructions for her to get a post office box and a new phone number through which to communicate with Williams and his sister. He also instructed her to pass information to two co-defendants in his murder case, as well as others both within and outside of the detention center.

Interviewed by authorities, Satriano allegedly admitted to having a flirtatious and emotional relationship with Williams, even though she is married and has a teenage son. The charges state he “admitted that Williams had asked (her) to tell people in the detention center, including the co-defendants, that someone was talking about the homicide from Feb. 1. Williams explicitly identified who was talking and Satriano shared this name with co-defendants and others in the detention center,” as well as people outside the center, including Williams’ sister.

Court records show Satriano has no documented criminal history in Minnesota.

