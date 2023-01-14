Ramsey County (N.D.) sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of possessing child pornography

Jan. 13—RAMSEY COUNTY — A Ramsey County sheriff's deputy was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 12, for possession of certain materials prohibited.

On Nov. 11, 2022, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a tip from Google that Michael John Hull, 24, had allegedly uploaded child pornography to Google Drive, according to an affidavit in the case. Upon investigation, BCI located 249 child pornography images.

According to a press release from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Hull has been placed on administrative leave, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

He was arrested on Jan. 12 after a search warrant was conducted on Hull and his residence in Devils Lake.

No additional images were initially found on Hull's seized electronic devices. However, the affidavit says he was in group chats with names that are "associated with child pornography."

Possession of certain materials prohibited is a Class C felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Hull is scheduled for a bond hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.