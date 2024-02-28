Ramsey County sheriff's deputy on leave due to alleged misapplication of entrusted property

Feb. 27—RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Ramsey County sheriff's deputy has been placed on administrative leave due to allegations of misapplication of entrusted property.

Deputy Benjamin Myrum, 36, is the accused, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

To avoid a conflict of interest, Sheriff Bryan Lang referred the matter to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The BCI will independently investigation the allegations.

"Lang stressed the need for office integrity and maintaining public trust," the release said.

Depending on the investigation's outcome, Myrum could face additional disciplinary action, including termination, and potential criminal charges.