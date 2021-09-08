Ramsey County won't prosecute cases arising from low-level traffic stops

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi on Wednesday announced that his office will no longer prosecute most felony cases arising from low-level traffic stops, according to a news release.

"These types of stops disproportionally affect Black and brown communities and undermine the trust in the work police do every day to serve and protect the public," the release said.

Choi will discuss the new policy at a 1 p.m. news conference. The county attorney's policy was "developed in collaboration with local law enforcement, philanthropic leaders, county residents and national partners such as the Vera Institute of Justice," according to the release.

In a memo to staff Wednesday, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell instructed officers to prioritize traffic enforcement efforts that reduce crashes, such as speeding and reckless driving.

He said the department is working on a secondary notification system that will allow the city to mail warnings or citations to vehicle owners for minor infractions such as a single burned-out taillight, small windshield cracks or objects dangling from mirrors.

"I want to be perfectly clear: We should not use these violations as a primary reason for a traffic stop unless there's an articulable public safety concern," Axtell wrote.

Police critics have long argued that "pretextual stops" — which use minor traffic or equipment violations as a legal way to pull over someone officers wish to investigate — contribute to racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Calls for reforms amplified in Minnesota after police fatally shot Philando Castile in 2016 and Daunte Wright in April; both men were pulled over for minor equipment violations.

In August, the Minneapolis Police Department announced that it will no longer conduct traffic stops for such infractions. The Brooklyn Center City Council in May approved a proposal to use unarmed citizens to handle minor traffic violations shortly after Wright was killed by Police Officer Kim Potter, who initially pulled Wright over for having expired tabs.

