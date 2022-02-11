'Ramsey Street rapist' pleads guilty in series of rapes in Fayetteville

Darold Wayne Bowden leaves the courtroom after a bond hearing Feb. 19, 2019, at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

The man known as Fayetteville's "Ramsey Street rapist" pleaded guilty Friday in Cumberland County Superior Court.

Darold Wayne Bowden was accused of sexual assaults on women ranging in age from 15 to 45 from March 2006 to January 2008. The assaults took place in neighborhoods that included the Village at Carver Falls, King's Grant Condominiums, and the Heather Ridge Apartments.

Bowden pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including three counts of rape, six counts of second-degree rape, and five counts of burglary. Under a plea bargain, he will receive 275 to 339 months in prison.

Bowden, who was in the courtroom Friday, was arrested in August 2018 and had been facing 47 charges, including 18 counts of second-degree sexual offense; eight counts of second-degree rape; 10 counts of second-degree kidnapping; and one count each of statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Related: Oldest, youngest victims of Ramsey Street rapist speak out

Related: Policeman 'in right place at right time' in apprehending 'Ramsey Street rapist'

More: 7th victim possible in Ramsey Street rapist case

A woman who was 15 when she was assaulted said that she was asleep when a man broke into her home in the Village Carvers Falls apartments. She said she woke up when she felt pressure on top of her and struggled during the assault that lasted 15 to 20 minutes

Another woman said that in February 2007 she was sleeping soundly in a Bubble Creek Court condominium when she was startled awake. A man had his hand over her mouth and assaulted her for 40 minutes, she said.

In 2018, Fayetteville police used what was then a new forensic technique called genetic genealogy to identify Bowden. Investigators compared the rape suspect’s DNA to DNA samples that people had submitted to genealogy companies. The technique means that even if the suspect hasn’t sent his DNA to a genealogy firm, his relatives might have, which could help the police narrow down the pool of potential suspects by finding people related to him.

Story continues

Investigators narrowed the field and found a way to get a DNA sample from a man they thought could be the rapist. It matched those from the rape kits.

Fayetteville Police Lt. John Somerindyke was honored as the 2018 Police Officer of the Year for his efforts on the case.

Subscribe today to support local journalism and enjoy unlimited digital access including videos, apps, sports news, and more. Special introductory offer for new subscribers only.

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Ramsey Street rapist Darold Wayne Bowden pleads guilty