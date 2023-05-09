He ran a red light and killed a Bradenton teen before her graduation. Now he’ll get prison

A Bradenton man has been convicted in a 2019 crash that killed a Manatee High School student three months before her graduation, the State Attorney’s Office said Monday in a press release.

He ran a red light while fleeing a traffic stop and hit her car in an intersection, causing it to flip into a power pole.

Adonis Soriano Waters, 28, was convicted of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in the death of 18-year-old Victoria Mobley.

Water was found guilty of the crime by a jury in Manatee County Court in October 2022. According to the release, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week, on May 5, 2023.

On Feb. 9, 2019, Waters was fleeing from a traffic stop, driving Acura Integra westbound on 26th Avenue East approaching a red light at 27th Street East, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

Waters ran the red light and his car crashed with the front left of Mobley’s Chevrolet Tahoe, which was moving through the intersection on a green signal.

Mobley’s Tahoe flipped, and the vehicle’s back left side hit a power pole.

Her SUV came to a stop on the south shoulder of 26th Avenue East in an upright position. According to the Herald’s report, Mobley and her 18-year-old passenger were thrown from the SUV.

Waters fled from the scene with two teenage passengers. He hit a power box and a barbed-wire fence before coming to a stop in a grassy area near the intersection, the Herald previously reported.

Everyone involved in the crash suffered injuries; however, Mobley died as a result of her injuries. The accident happened just three months shy of Mobley’s graduation from Manatee High School, where she was recognized with a posthumous degree.

“The deceased victim of this crime was only 18 years old, about to graduate from high school, and had her whole life ahead of her”, Assistant State Attorneys Christina Walsh and Justin Foster said in a news release. “The events surrounding this case are tragic, and the crashes were entirely preventable, as the defendant had multiple opportunities to choose a different course of conduct. Nothing will replace what the victims and their families lost that day.”