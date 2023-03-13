He ran a red light while intoxicated, killing a pregnant woman. Here’s his sentence

A 22-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to running a red light while intoxicated, causing a Christmas Eve crash in 2021 that killed a pregnant woman.

Sean Seamons was sentenced Friday in Pierce County Superior Court following guilty pleas in late January to two counts of vehicular homicide — one related to alcohol and the other to reckless driving, court records show.

Seamons ran a red light on the evening of Dec. 24, 2021, as he traveled south in a Ford Ranger on state Route 7, east of McKenna and northwest of Eatonville. The truck collided with the passenger side of a Chevrolet Lumina traveling west across the intersection at state Route 702.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 22-year-old Jeannette F. Loomer, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Loomer, a Maple Falls resident, was 10 weeks pregnant, according to the charging document in the case.

The crash spun the driver side of the Chevrolet into another vehicle headed east, injuring three people inside that vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol. One of the injured, an 85-year-old Lacey woman, was taken to the hospital.

Seamons was estimated to be traveling 82 mph when he struck Loomer’s vehicle, according to the charging document. A state trooper noted that Seamons smelled of intoxicants and had slurred speech, and another trooper discovered empty beer bottles inside the truck, court records show.

The charging document claimed that Seamons was aggressive with medics and law enforcement, swinging his fist at them and spitting blood into a firefighter’s mouth, before being taken to the hospital.

In a statement admitting to the charges, Seamons said that his blood-alcohol concentration was over Washington’s legal limit, which is .08 percent.

A dozen of Seamons’ family members and friends wrote to the court as character witnesses on his behalf prior to sentencing, saying that he had expressed remorse for a terrible mistake that will forever haunt him, court records show.