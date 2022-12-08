We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is HSS Engineers Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, HSS Engineers Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. HSS Engineers Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.014 to RM0.022; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 55%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. HSS Engineers Berhad's EBIT margins have actually improved by 4.4 percentage points in the last year, to reach 12%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 10%. That falls short of ideal.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are HSS Engineers Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that HSS Engineers Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Actually, with 45% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM106m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add HSS Engineers Berhad To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, HSS Engineers Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in HSS Engineers Berhad's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for HSS Engineers Berhad you should be aware of.

