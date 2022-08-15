We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Symbio Holdings (ASX:SYM) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Symbio Holdings (ASX:SYM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Symbio Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Symbio Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Symbio Holdings has grown EPS by 4.8% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Symbio Holdings' EBIT margins have actually improved by 2.1 percentage points in the last year, to reach 8.7%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 2.4%. That's not a good look.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Symbio Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Symbio Holdings followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at AU$110m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 29% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Is Symbio Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Symbio Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Symbio Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

