I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And China Resources Beer (Holdings) (HKG:291) Passed With Ease

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in China Resources Beer (Holdings) (HKG:291). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

China Resources Beer (Holdings)'s Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that China Resources Beer (Holdings) has managed to grow EPS by 23% per year over three years. This has no doubt fuelled the optimism that sees the stock trading on a high multiple of earnings.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. China Resources Beer (Holdings) maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.2% to CN¥33b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

SEHK:291 Income Statement April 23rd 2020 More

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of China Resources Beer (Holdings)'s future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are China Resources Beer (Holdings) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalizations over CN¥57b, like China Resources Beer (Holdings), the median CEO pay is around CN¥6.2m.

The China Resources Beer (Holdings) CEO received CN¥3.9m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is China Resources Beer (Holdings) Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about China Resources Beer (Holdings)'s strong EPS growth. With swiftly growing earnings, it probably has its best days ahead, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. So I'd venture it may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for China Resources Beer (Holdings) that you should be aware of.